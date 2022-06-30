Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 3; State Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Up

MaryLou Bell, 83, of Westport, CT, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. MaryLou is survived by her daughter Kathy Santarella and husband Scott of Westport, CT; son Bob Stephens and wife Marybeth of Suffolk, VA; her six grandchildren, Jordan & Jamie Santarella, Weston, Tyler, Ashley & Will Stephens; her sister and brother-in-law Annette & AJ Izzo of Westport, CT; her brother-in-law Ray Barry and his wife Linda of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by many cousins (especially her 'ABC' cousins) and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Comments / 0