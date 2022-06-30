Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 3; State Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Up

A fight between inmates at a prison in New York State has resulted in one death. The homicide happened at Green Haven Correction Facility in Stormville. New York State Police report that the death is the result of an altercation, but they do not specify how many inmates were involved. Another incarcerated individual was injured. The name of the deceased has not been released yet so the family can be notified. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

6 DAYS AGO