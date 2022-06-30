ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, CT

Westport COVID-19 Cases Up 3; State Positivity Rate, Hospitalizations Up

westportlocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State Department of Public Health reported 3 more cases in Westport over the...

westportlocal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 61

East Haven police successfully find correct remains of 1975 cold case victim

HAMDEN, Conn. — Editor's Note: The video above was published in June 2022 when the cold case was revived. After failing the first time, authorities have successfully located the burial site of a nearly half-century-old homicide victim and have exhumed her body in hopes of identifying her. East Haven...
WTNH

East Hartford man charged with attempted human smuggling

(WTNH) – An East Hartford man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to smuggle an individual from Brazil into the United States. The District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 41-year-old Fagner Chaves De Lima of East Hartford with one count of attempted human smuggling. It is allegedly that De Lima allegedly made arrangements […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westport, CT
Health
Westport, CT
Government
Westport, CT
Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
City
Westport, CT
westportlocal.com

MaryLou Bell, 83, Died; Staples Class of ‘56, Beloved Westporter

MaryLou Bell, 83, of Westport, CT, died Thursday, June 30, 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. MaryLou is survived by her daughter Kathy Santarella and husband Scott of Westport, CT; son Bob Stephens and wife Marybeth of Suffolk, VA; her six grandchildren, Jordan & Jamie Santarella, Weston, Tyler, Ashley & Will Stephens; her sister and brother-in-law Annette & AJ Izzo of Westport, CT; her brother-in-law Ray Barry and his wife Linda of Fairfield, CT. She is also survived by many cousins (especially her 'ABC' cousins) and many cherished nieces and nephews.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Hit-Run Stamford Crash, Police Say

Police are asking the public for help locating a white sedan that allegedly fled the scene after colliding with a Fairfield County motorcyclist. It took place around 12:25 p.m., Sunday, July 3, in Stamford on Newfield Avenue. The crash occurred when a 150cc small motorcycle, being driven by a 68-year-old...
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

16 Charged In Takedown Of CT Fentanyl, Heroin Distribution Ring

Sixteen people are facing various charges stemming from the gang-related distribution of fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine in Connecticut and other areas in the region. A federal grand jury returned the 27-count indictment charging the defendants on Wednesday, June 8, according to an announcement from Vanessa Roberts Avery, United States attorney for the District of Connecticut, on Tuesday, June 28.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Positivity Rate
westportlocal.com

Beautiful Monarch Butterfly Spreads Its Wings for the First Time

This spectacular monarch butterfly stretched its wings for the first time. Its gender, male, can be identified by the small black spots on the top surface of its hindwings. Photo by Cami Vynerib. News to your Inbox. Register your email to receive important Westport Local Press updates. © 2022 by...
WESTPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Person Shot

Police UPDATE: On July 3, 2022, at approximately 11:50 pm the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operation Center received a call from a residence within the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue reporting shots fired with at least one round coming through the window. Police responded to the area and determined multiple shooters fired more than (25) rounds along Stratford Avenue close to its intersection with Union Avenue. One projectile was recovered from an interior bedroom wall of a residence located on Stratford Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Norwalk Police Rescue Man Attempting To Jump Onto I-95

2022-07-03@10:42pm– #Norwalk CT– #cttrafficHow about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue overpass onto I-95? Great job officers!. Police UPDATE:. 2022-07-03@10:42pm–#Norwalk CT–How about some likes for Norwalk Police in rescuing a man attempting to jump off the East Avenue...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTNH

New Haven Police Department warns of new scam

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The New Haven Police Department (NHPD) is warning residents of a phone scam, where a person calls posing as an NHPD officer. Police said the caller is telling residents they have missed a court date or jury duty and need to pay a fine. The New Haven Police Department wants […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Fishermen catch small shark at Nassau County beach

LONG BEACH, N.Y. -- Fishermen made a surprise catch at a beach in Nassau County on Wednesday.They reeled in a shark at Lafayette Street in Long Beach.It's unclear what kind of shark it was, but it took fishermen about half an hour to get the 4- to 5-footer under control and on the beach.Once on the sand, they removed the hook and released the shark.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New Brownsville Complex Offers Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Dent in New York's Prison-to-Shelter Pipeline

A new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey Extension Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Fight At New York State Prison Leaves One Inmate Dead

A fight between inmates at a prison in New York State has resulted in one death. The homicide happened at Green Haven Correction Facility in Stormville. New York State Police report that the death is the result of an altercation, but they do not specify how many inmates were involved. Another incarcerated individual was injured. The name of the deceased has not been released yet so the family can be notified. The investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy