Little League Tournament wraps at Brown Park
Local baseball tournaments continue all around the Acadiana Area. Fans out at Brown Park crowned a 10U Little League Champion. Lafayette got on the board early, dominating the game and going up 16-to-3 in the first three innings of the game. put up a huge early Lafayette Little League wins big over Avoyelles. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
