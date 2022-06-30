ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Little League Tournament wraps at Brown Park

By George Faust
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PmO85_0gQNWz2H00

Local baseball tournaments continue all around the Acadiana Area. Fans out at Brown Park crowned a 10U Little League Champion. Lafayette got on the board early, dominating the game and going up 16-to-3 in the first three innings of the game. put up a huge early Lafayette Little League wins big over Avoyelles.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

12-Year-Old Louisiana Girl Heads to Rodeo Finals

There is a young girl in Welsh, La that is putting not only her name on the map but is also representing Louisiana in the best light. 12-year-old Campbell Leblanc is getting ready to travel to the Little Britches National Finals Competition in Guthrie, Oklahoma where she will compete in the barrel racing portion of the rodeo. This competition will take place from July 4-10, 2022.
WELSH, LA
1037thegame.com

Sun Belt Adds Four New Members

The sun shined on a new Sun Belt Conference Friday, as they welcomed four new members to push the league to 14 members in major sports. James Madison, Old Dominion, Marshall, and Southern Mississippi will join an already loaded G5 conference, with the likes of Louisiana, App State, and Coastal Carolina.
HARRISONBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
theadvocate.com

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Cutters beat Generals, 6-4 to end 2 game slide

The Acadiana Cane Cutters lost two games in a row and dropped from the top of the Texas Collegiate League standings.They faced the Victoria Generals Wednesday night, a team that beat Acadiana on Tuesday nightIn the top of the 2nd inning and the Generals up a run, Sean Curtis connects on an 2 run single […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

LSU picks up commitment from 4-star DE Joshua Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mike Scarborough of Tigerbait.com said it’s a bad year for high school defensive linemen in the state of Louisiana, so with that in mind, the LSU Tigers are going out of state to build their 2023 recruiting class. Joshua Mickens, a four-star defensive end...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League Champion#Lafayette Little League#Nexstar Media Inc
dayton.com

Tens of thousands turn out for 50th Americana Festival in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — The golden anniversary of the Centerville-Washington Twp. Americana Festival was covered by a sun-drenched sky, and that was just fine with John Michael. The 25-year Centerville resident and his wife, Lisha, were among tens of thousands enjoying 50th festival on Ohio 48 and Franklin Street on Monday because it “it celebrates Independence Day and our liberties.
CENTERVILLE, OH
KLFY News 10

Acadiana CaneCutters achieve success with level thinking

The Acadiana Cane Cutters lose their final game in the 3-game series against the Seguin River Monsters 2-3. Despite falling short, Patrick Lee (Williams Carey University) lead the Cane Cutters in scoring, with 2 runs. Also, him, along with Cade Crosby (Nicholls State University) each put up 2 stolen bases. Given that this was a […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
KTAL

Improperly discarded fireworks set Louisiana home ablaze

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — Firefighters say a home in Scott, Louisiana, was heavily damaged Monday morning in a blaze caused by improperly discarded fireworks. Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said crews responded shortly after 1:30 a.m. Monday, seeing heavy fire pouring from the roof. The occupants of the home were able to escape the structure with no injuries. Sonnier said crews were able to “quickly bring the fire under control.”
SCOTT, LA
KLFY News 10

All-Star Baseball tournaments taking shape as summer pushes on

Pony League Pinto Baseball held it’s regionals over the past week. Rayne played in the South Section Regionals and went undefeated in the tournament sporting a 4-and-oh record. The Rayne 8U Pinto All-Stars beat Crowley in the semi-finals thanks to a walk off double by Harrison Faust, that scored Lee Michael Guidry. Rayne won the […]
RAYNE, LA
wbrz.com

Fleur de Lis Pizza announces closure after 76 years of business

BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza announced Saturday that their doors will close until further notice after 76 years of business. In a social media post Saturday night, owners cited a shortage of staff as the reason for the pizza place's closure. No plans for reopening have been announced.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Wes Johnson Named LSU Baseball Pitching Coach

BATON ROUGE, La. – Wes Johnson, the pitching coach of the American League Central Division-leading Minnesota Twins, has been hired as pitching coach at LSU, coach Jay Johnson announced Monday. Wes Johnson will begin his tenure at LSU later this week after coaching the Twins in their five-game series against the Cleveland Guardians. His hiring […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in shooting on Bard Avenue area Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One person has been injured in a shooting on Saturday morning on Bard Avenue. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they responded to the 1100 block of Bard Avenue. Mike Chustz, a spokesperson with the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services, says that EMS has taken one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy