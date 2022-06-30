Little League Tournament wraps at Brown Park

There is a young girl in Welsh, La that is putting not only her name on the map but is also representing Louisiana in the best light. 12-year-old Campbell Leblanc is getting ready to travel to the Little Britches National Finals Competition in Guthrie, Oklahoma where she will compete in the barrel racing portion of the rodeo. This competition will take place from July 4-10, 2022.

