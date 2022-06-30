ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Jefferson Avenue closed between Wheeler, Sugnet from July 5 through end of August

By Midland Daily News
manisteenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning Tuesday, July 5, Jefferson Avenue will be closed to through traffic from E. Sugnet Road to E. Wheeler Street through the end of August for a street...

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manisteenews.com

Sixty years of Bay City fireworks

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. An estimated 100,000 people converged on Bay City on Saturday for the third and final night of the city's annual Fourth of July fireworks. They arrived on boats and on bikes, on foot or by car. Rachel Hitz, a...
BAY CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

Camp 911 scheduled for July 27 at Big Rapids DPS

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKE COUNTIES — The 2022 Camp 911, hosted by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program is scheduled to take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Big Rapids Department of Public Safety building, 435 N. Michigan Ave., Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

Remus Heritage Days 2022 set for July 15-17

REMUS — Heritage Days returns July 15-17 to downtown Remus, with a weekend full of events including a parade, games, inflatables and a hospitality tent. New events planned for this year include a cement pull, an Arts and Crafts vendor show, an inflatables park, a motorcycle show and a miniature horse pull.
REMUS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midland, MI
City
Washington Township, MI
Local
Michigan Government
State
Washington State
Midland, MI
Traffic
City
Wheeler Township, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
Midland, MI
Government
manisteenews.com

Freedom celebrated in Cass City

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A huge crowd enjoyed spectacular weather Saturday as they celebrated their freedom in Cass City. The annual Cass City Freedom Festival was in full swing, as people lined the street for the Grand Parade Saturday morning. Then everyone migrated to the city park to enjoy arts and crafts, kids games, a petting zoo, food, a 3-on-3 basketball tournament and much more.
CASS CITY, MI
manisteenews.com

PHOTOS: Mecosta gets an evening with 'Elvis

MECOSTA — Elvis tribute artist Jake Slater came out to the village of Mecosta on Friday, July 1 to kick off a music-filled Independence Day weekend. Families and residents came out to enjoy some classic Elvis tunes brought back to life at Bromley Park. According to his website, Slater...
MECOSTA, MI
manisteenews.com

Studley Grange active in Midland community over past year

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The local chapter of Studley Grange has been involved in many activities in the Midland community over the past year. Studley Grange is a family-friendly agriculture organization that is active in 36 states and 2,100 communities. It strengthens individuals,...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

After 2-plus years, Sanford family about to be home again

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Within just a few days, Tom and Haley Perrin along with their young son, Oliver, hope to finally be moving back into their Sanford home that suffered devastating flooding in May of 2020. “We can’t wait to go home,”...
SANFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Street#City Engineering
manisteenews.com

For art’s sake: A stroll among Northwood University’s sculptures

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Northwood University is a place of higher education, but it is also home to 11 sculptures that provide a public art collection open to the entire Midland community. The sculptures – some donated, some commissioned – are available for...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

'Rock the Block' to kick off Dow GLBI week next Sunday

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Tournament Director Wendy Traschen is excited to see this year's tournament kick off with "Rock the Block," a community celebration the evening of Sunday, July 10 in the Pedestrian Plaza area of Downtown Midland. Scheduled for 5-8 p.m., Rock the Block will feature food trucks,...
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Evart board approves expenditures for 2022-23 school year

EVART — As a new academic year approaches the Evart Public Schools board of education approved a budget that includes funding for new positions within the district. During its monthly meeting, held June 30, the board approved several expenditures. The administration based the budget on a stated per-pupil cost...
EVART, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
manisteenews.com

Dr. Cheryl Canfield bringing integrative medicine to Sebewaing

The words "integrative medicine" might be confused with "alternative medicine." However, what Dr. Cheryl Canfield brings to her new business in Sebewaing, opened in May 2022, isn't that. Integrative medicine instead focuses on providing complimentary remedies to regular medicine and getting the patient involved in keeping their own health. Canfield...
SEBEWAING, MI
manisteenews.com

Members First promotes Noelle Robinson

Members First Credit Union recently promoted Noelle Robinson to its leadership team as vice president of culture and employee development. “Further investing in our employee and culture development is a top priority for us, here at Members First,” stated Members First President and CEO Carrie Iafrate. “Having Noelle in this newly created leadership role is essential to our success in elevating us to the next level. She has already been an integral part of our growth, sharing her smart business skills, vibrant energy, and passion for our core values with us for 19 years. I am excited and proud to welcome Noelle to the Senior Leadership team and entrust her with the development of our people and culture.”
MIDLAND, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy