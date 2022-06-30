ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Invitation: First Trailer for Gothic Horror Movie Unleashed

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mythos of Bram Stoker's Dracula is about to get a modern spine-tingling twist. Sony Pictures has released the first trailer for The Invitation, an upcoming gothic horror thriller movie that is loosely inspired by Stoker's original work. The film, which was initially called The Bride, stars Game of Thrones and...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Why Chainsaw Man Didn't Release New Trailer at Anime Expo

Chainsaw Man recently took the stage at Anime Expo as one of the biggest panels of the convention overall this holiday weekend, but there's a reason that the series did not debut any new footage for the anime premiere just yet. When Tatsuki Fujimoto ended the original series' run with Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, it was announced that the franchise would be branching out with its very own anime adaptation. It's been fairly quiet on the series' progress up to this point, and that has gotten fans revved up to see this new series in motion more and more.
COMICS
ComicBook

Trigun Creator Hypes New Trigun Stampede Anime

Trigun is finally coming back with a new anime series after over two decades, and the original creator behind the series is sharing their hype for the upcoming Trigun Stampede. With the original anime series and feature film bringing the manga to life in their own way, there has been a lot of mystery as to what to expect from this new fully CG animated take on the franchise from Studio Orange, the production studio behind Beastars, Land of the Lustrous and more. But fans in attendance during Anime Expo over the holiday weekend got some crucial new details about its development process.
COMICS
ComicBook

Black Adam Tie-In Comic Preview Reveals New Hawkman and JSA Details

With DC's Black Adam movie just a few months away, we've already begun to get acquainted with the film's version of the Justice Society of America, the very first superhero team in the pages of DC Comics. The film's JSA roster will consist of Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Kent Nelson / Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Maxine Hunkel / Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and Albert Rothstein / Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), each of whom are actually getting their own comic one-shot in the lead-up to their blockbuster debut. That will begin with next week's Black Adam — Justice Society Secret Files: Hawkman #1, and a newly-released preview of the comic from DC provides a look at what that will entail.
COMICS
ComicBook

One Piece Film: Red Panel Live Blog

Anime Expo is pushing forward with another massive event! If you did not know, One Piece: Red is taking over the massive convention ahead of its new movie release. This August, One Piece Film: Red will check in on Luffy as he prepares to undergo a wild new mission on the high seas. And as always, ComicBook.com is here on the ground to give fans a live look at the movie's panel featuring special guests like executive producer Shinji Shimizu!
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Blair Butler
Person
Nathalie Emmanuel
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Hugh Skinner
ComicBook

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Promo Art Reveals First Look at Namor Villain Attuma

Thor: Love and Thunder is hitting theatres next week, but it won't be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to look forward to this year. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is being released later this year and is set to star Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Martin Freeman. Not much is known about the highly-anticipated movie, but there have been many rumors that Namor will be a major character in the film with many believing Tenoch Huerta will play the role. Today, the Twitter account @MCU_Facility shared some promo art that's reportedly the first look at Attuma, a villain and enemy of Namor.
MOVIES
TheConversationAU

With The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, the Sydney Theatre Company gives us a Brontë adaptation for our moment

Review: The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, directed by Jessica Arthur for the Sydney Theatre Company “You know when it’s the autumn of 1827, and you’re sitting in a church, having the wrong sort of existential crisis?” Gilbert Markham (Remy Hii) asks the audience at the beginning of Emme Hoy’s compelling theatrical adaptation of Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (1848). He is reminding us we are in a period drama – something easy to forget with this very modern-feeling tale of addiction, domestic abuse, child custody battles and female artistic self-reclamation. Brontë’s novel marked the death throes of the Regency...
SYDNEY, FL
Variety

‘June Zero’ Review: Jake Paltrow’s Frustratingly Split-Focus Hebrew-Language Eichmann Execution Drama

Click here to read the full article. However many books and movies take it as their subject, a historical travesty on the incomprehensible scale of the Holocaust must always contain within it an uncountable number of untold stories. Given this wealth of untapped dramatic potential, it’s all the more perplexing that American director Jake Paltrow should choose to refer to his family’s Jewish heritage (the Paltrows have Belarusian and Polish Jewish ancestry) with “June Zero,” a polished, well-performed but thinly stretched attempt to communicate the seismic impact of Adolf Eichmann’s 1962 execution on Israeli society. Though it occasionally brushes up...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Invitation#Horror Film#Gothic Horror#Sony Pictures#Bride#Fast Furious
ComicBook

Stranger Things: David Harbour Reveals His Pick for a Young Hopper

Given the massive popularity of Netflix's Stranger Things, it's no surprise that the idea of some sort of spinoff of the hit series is already floating around out there both among fans and series creators Matt and Ross Duffer as well. But while nothing has been announced, should there be more stories to tell after Stranger Things wraps up in Season 5, for star David Harbour when it comes to Jim Hopper, he's ready to see what someone else can do with the role — and even knows who he would choose for a younger version of the character.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Pirates Of The Caribbean Star Confirms Role In Live-Action Snow White Film as Grumpy

While the upcoming, live-action adaptation of Disney's Snow White may not actually include the Seven Dwarfs that the fable and animated film are known for, it appears the magical creatures of the film's world will fill similar roles. In a video recorded at Denver's Fan Expo, Pirates of the Caribbean franchise actor Martin Klebba revealed that he will be playing the film's version of Grumpy. The revelation came in a brief promotional video for the fan convention, where the actor was holding a stuffed Grumpy plush and standing in front of his booth.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Stranger Things Star David Harbour Called Ryan Reynolds for Advice When Hellboy Flopped

While David Harbour is beloved for his role as Jim Hopper on Stranger Things, his turn as Hellboy in the 2019 reboot of the character's film series is thought of less fondly. Critics were not kind to the film, and few fans saw it, turning it into a box office bomb. Speaking to GQ, Harbour is able to look back on the film with the benefit of distance. He admits he was incredibly disappointed with the film's performance but was probably being unrealistic about its chance of success considering how attached fans remained to Guillermo del Toro's two Hellboy movies.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Rent-a-Girlfriend Reveals Season 2 Episode Count

Rent-a-Girlfriend is now back up and running with Season 2 of the series, and now it has revealed how many episodes the new season will be sticking around for. The anime adaptation taking Reiji Miyajima's original manga series is the first of the major franchises returning in a packed Summer 2022 anime schedule full of these huge returns. The romantic comedy series has quite a lot more competition this time around compared to the bare schedule the first season debuted with two years ago, but the second season's first episode is already teasing some new twists to Kazuya's life.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

People Are Getting Kicked Out of Minions: The Rise of Gru for Throwing Bananas and Cheering Loudly

At long last, the Despicable Me Cinematic Universe grows with Minions: The Rise of Gru, which has finally entered theaters after a two-year delay. With a sizable $129 million opening over the extended holiday weekend, families are turning out in droves for the Despicable Me prequel. Enough so, trends are starting to go viral over social media platforms and some are starting to land in trouble for partaking.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Creator Celebrates Anime Expo With Special Jolyne Sketch

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure was one of the many anime franchises represented at Anime Expo this year, and the original series creator shared a special new sketch of Jolyne Cujoh to celebrate the occasion! The JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its run this year, and fans have quite a lot to excited for as a result. The biggest of which is the fact that we are finally getting new episodes of the Stone Ocean season on Netflix later this Fall, and one of the cool ways it is being celebrated was a special panel during the massive Anime Expo convention.
COMICS
ComicBook

Fans Can Now Buy Ryan Gosling's Bootleg Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who Shirt

The Doctor Who franchise is about to make history next year, when Ncuti Gatwa debuts in the titular role as the series' Fourteenth Doctor. The actor, who will be the first person of color to portray the iconic role, is currently best known for his performance in Netflix's Sex Education, and is also set to be among the ensemble cast of the currently-filming Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling, who co-stars in the film with Gatwa, recently went viral for sporting a bootleg t-shirt featuring fanart that imagines what the Fourteenth Doctor might look like, with photos of it even being shared on Gatwa's Instagram. The original artist of the fanart, @TheCyberdevil recently made it much easier for fans to add the shirt to their collection, posting it on Redbubble — complete with the same watermark as Gosling's shirt. Additionally, they pledged to donate 50% of the proceeds from the merchandise sold to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ComicBook

Joey King Admits She Got "Violently High" While Filming The Kissing Booth Sequels

The Kissing Booth star Joey King says that she was "violently high" while filming the sequels to the hit Netflix film. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live (via Screen Rant), King revealed that she took a cannabis edible on the last day of filming the second and third movie and the result was that she was very, very high while filming a heartfelt scene.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Loki Season Two Set Photos Include Teasers of Marvel's Most Obscure Heroes

Set photos for the second season of Marvel's Loki reveal a look at what appears to be a 1970s English street, where movie posters tease appearances by some obscure Marvel heroes. It seems that within whatever timeline Loki is visiting here, the characters of Zaniac and Phone Ranger are both headlining major motion pictures. Which, honestly, kind of feels like a great timeline to be in, so good for Loki. There is not much context here, but there is also a fictional movie poster featuring the likeness of Kingo, the Bollywood actor played by Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel's Eternals.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Releases New Image

Avatar: The Way of Water released a brand new image from the film. Empire Magazine has been sharing stills from the highly-anticipated sequel all week. This time, the publication showed off one of the Na'vi communing while a big sea creature. (Kind of looks like an animal similar to a whale.) The staggering wildlife plays a massive role in the first Avatar, and it seems that Director James Cameron is just letting it rip in The Way of Water. He also spoke to Empire about how he approached a sequel to a movie that earned so much money at the box office. There has been a lot of conversation about the lasting appeal of this film on social media. However, one quick look at the viewership numbers for the trailer and you can see that the desire to go out and see such a spectacle is very much there. Check out what he had to say down below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Defenders Shows Are "All Connected" in New Disney+ Promo

It's all connected on Disney+. Marvel TV's Defenders-Verse of shows — Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — are now streaming on Disney+ after Netflix's license to distribute the since-canceled series expired earlier this year. Following the release of a series of posters promoting the exclusivity of the Marvel TV-verse shows on their new platform, the streamer has posted a promo on Instagram linking the character crossovers that culminated in the team-up mini-series The Defenders.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Ranked Last in Streamer Satisfaction According to Survey

In this digital age, it's a common joke that Netflix cancels its show at the drop of a hat. As it turns out, the analytics-first company is ranking low on customer satisfaction. A new study from Whip Media, Netflix comes last in perceived value when compared to eight other streaming platforms.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy