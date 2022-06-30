Key Trends in Caskets Market 2022 Industry Scenario- Victoriaville and Co., Matthews International Corp, Schuylkill Haven Casket Company, Thacker Caskets

Asian shares advanced Monday across the board as buying set in after the lull of a U.S. national holiday.Analysts said the optimism may be driven by expectations the U.S. may decide to cut Chinese tariffs, a welcome move that would also help tame inflation. China's Commerce Ministry said Tuesday that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about coordinating economic policy between the two biggest economies and maintaining the stability of supply chains.In a statement, it also said the Chinese side “expressed its concern over issues such as the removal of additional tariffs and sanctions imposed...

WORLD ・ 50 MINUTES AGO