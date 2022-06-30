ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Stevens Point holds off late rally to defeat Wausau Legion baseball

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tgj2Y_0gQNUfhP00

Wausau Pilot & Review

STEVENS POINT – A late comeback attempt from Wausau fell a run short as Stevens Point held off the Bulldogs 5-4 in a Wisconsin Valley Legion League baseball game Wednesday at Bukolt Park.

Stevens Point scored three times in the fifth inning on an RBI single by Tyler Giese and a two-run double by Deacan Koback to pull ahead 4-2. The Sixers added another tally in the sixth as Asher Jordan, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch.

Wausau mounted a comeback in the top of the seventh. Jacob Hamann delivered a two-run single to bring the Bulldogs to within one at 5-4 before Josh Opiola finished off his complete game by coaxing a groundout to end the threat for the Sixers.

Bryce Heil had two of Wausau’s five hits and also drove in a run. Hamann finished with three RBI as well for the Bulldogs.

Jordan went 2-for-3 for Stevens Point.

Wausau suffered its first league loss of the season as it falls to 10-7 overall and 6-1 in the WVLL. Stevens Point improves to 6-7 and 4-3 in the league.

Both teams return to league action Thursday with Stevens Point traveling to Antigo and Wausau hosting Wisconsin Rapids.

Sixers 5, Bulldogs 4

Wausau 000 020 2 – 4 5 1

Stevens Point 000 131 x – 5 6 2

WP:

Josh Opiola. LP: Ethan Oelke.

SO: Oelke 10; Opiola 6. BB: Oelke 2; Opiola 1.

Top hitters: W, Noah Stroming 1×2, 2 runs; Bryce Heil 2×2, RBI; Jacob Hamann 1×2, 3 RBI. SP, Deacan Koback 2B, 2 RBI; Asher Jordan 2×3, RBI; Tyler Giese 1×3, RBI.

Records: Wausau 10-7, 6-1 Wisconsin Valley Legion League; Stevens Point 6-7, 4-3 WVLL.

Comments / 0

Related
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries July 4, 2022

Shannon “Shan” Lee Kasten, 54, of Kronenwetter, unexpectedly passed away on June 29, 2022. He was born in Wausau on June 19, 1968, the son of Richard and Juliana (Samz) Kasten. He graduated from Wausau East High School. On August 17, 1991, he married Jackie Dodd. They were married for 30 years and were inseparable. If you saw one, you knew the other was close by.
WAUSAU, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Antigo, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
City
Stevens Point, WI
Wausau, WI
Sports
Stevens Point, WI
Sports
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Local high school marching band invited to Tournament of Roses Parade

WAUSAU – We can hear the music already!. The Northwoods Marching Band, made up of musicians from Wausau East, Antigo, D.C. Everest, Lakeland, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines and Three Lakes high schools, will gather June 30 at Wausau East High School to receive its official invitation to participate in the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade.
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: C&D Hospitality

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau VA Clinic Opens

The Wausau VA Clinic is now open at its new location at 1105 East Grand Avenue in Rothschild. The new clinic space is more than four times larger than the old facility. That means they will be able to serve more Veterans with an expanded set of health care services. A listing of the available services can be viewed on their website https://www.va.gov/tomah-health-care/locations/wausau-va-clinic/
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wausau Legion#Wausau Pilot Review#Rbi#Sixers#Bulldogs 4 Wausau
WausauPilot

Marathon County volunteer opportunities: Week of July 4

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com. Volunteers Needed. New Beginnings for Refugees is looking for a group of volunteers to help organize its large item/furniture donation drop-off site inside Wausau’s old JCPenney building. There are two time slots available on July 7: 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. If you are available and able to help, email info@newbeginningswi.org.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Several injured, one arrested in UTV crash

An Illinois man is facing charges after a UTV crash that left several people injured, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department. The crash was reported June 30 on County Hwy. B in the town of Harrison. One person was reportedly trapped underneath the UTV, according to initial reports.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WausauPilot

Marathon County Public Library activities, kids and adults

Throughout the summer, kids can earn free books by participating in the Marathon County Public Library’s Summer Reading Club! Stop by any location from June 1-Aug. 31 to pick up a summer reading review sheet, or track your reading online with the free Beanstack app. For more info, call 715-261-7220 or visit www.mcpl.us/slp.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

AMI vaccine clinic – Wausau to relocate

WAUSAU – The AMI Community Vaccine Clinic on the Northcentral Technical College campus will move to the NTC Alternative High School at 2520 North 14th Ave., effective July 5. The clinic will continue to operate on the NTC campus through the last week of June from 11 a.m. to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau School District asks for safety and security audit

The Wausau School District is proposing an audit to improve safety and security for students and staff at all its schools, a move that comes in the wake of a nationwide spike in mass shootings – including some in school settings. The district team plans to engage a security...
WausauPilot

Suspect in Wausau 7th OWI crash held on $20K bond

A Wausau man facing his seventh drunken driving charge following a crash this week is being held on a $20,000 cash bond, court records show. Gregg B. Kandutsch spent three years in prison for his most recent prior OWI conviction. Now, he faces a minimum 3 1/2 years in prison and a maximum 12 1/2 years if he is convicted of the latest charge.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Severe weather alert: Thunderstorm watch issued for Wausau

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Tuesday for Wausau and surrounding communities with storms in the forecast through Thursday night. The watch impacts Marathon County and 14 additional counties in north central Wisconsin and is in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected throughout the evening, some...
WausauPilot

Police: Missing woman reported in Schofield

The Everest Metro Police Dept. is investigating a report of a missing woman last seen June 21 in Schofield. Police say Sheila A. Sigmund, 61, frequents the Wausau area. She does not own a vehicle and police don’t know what mode of transportation she could be using. Ms. Sigmund...
WausauPilot

Wausau man accused of 7th OWI after crash

A Wausau man who spent three years in prison for his most recent prior drunken driving conviction is behind bars Monday after a crash led to his arrest, court records show. Marathon County Jail intake records show Gregg B. Kandutsch, 62, is being held on a preliminary charge of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated after an arrest by the Wausau Police Department.
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
15K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy