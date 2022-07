Newell Fonda defeated Boyer Valley 14-4 in six innings in a class 1A 1st round district game Saturday in Moville. After Boyer Valley scored two runs to start the game, the Mustangs answered with two in the bottom of the 1st on an RBI single by Beau Wilken and a bases loaded walk issued to Ty Tauber.

