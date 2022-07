On Sunday night, Pitt extended an offer to an enticing class-of-2024 prospect by the name of Dellquan Warren. Warren is a 6-foot-1 guard who plays for Keystone Academy as well as Wildcat Select, the same circuit program as current Pitt commit Marlon Barnes. The Erie, Pennsylvania native is as explosive as they come at his age, oftentimes rising up for loud slams and coasting through the lane for acrobatic finishes. The rising junior has played his way into a high-major recruitment, as some big-name programs have been recruiting him as of late.

ERIE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO