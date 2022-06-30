ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

7 things to do in the D this weekend

By Natalia Escalante
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7ynl_0gQNSulU00

This weekend in metro Detroit will be filled with food and music festivals as well as Fourth of July celebrations including Salute to American at Greenfield Village.

Jerk X Jollof returns and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend:

Friday

  • Royal Oak Taco Fest
  • Michigan Rib Fest
  • Salute to America
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Saturday

  • Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series
  • Salute to America
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Sunday

  • Royal Oak Taco Fest
  • Michigan Rib Fest
  • Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals
  • Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com .

#Things To Do#Local Life#What To Do#Downtown Detroit#Comerica Park#Localevent#American#The Detroit Tigers#The Kansas City Royals#Michigan Rib
