7 things to do in the D this weekend

This weekend in metro Detroit will be filled with food and music festivals as well as Fourth of July celebrations including Salute to American at Greenfield Village.

Jerk X Jollof returns and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the Detroit area this weekend:

Friday



Royal Oak Taco Fest

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Royal Oak Tickets: bigtickets.com

Michigan Rib Fest

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Salute to America

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Greenfield Village Ticket: thehenryford.org

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

7:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com



Saturday



Royal Oak Taco Fest

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Royal Oak Tickets: bigtickets.com

Michigan Rib Fest

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Detroit Music Weekend

Noon to 10 p.m. Music Hall Amphitheatre More information: detroitmusicweekend.org

Light Up Livernois

Noon to 10 p.m. The Histroric Avenue of Fashion More information: ightuplivernois.com



Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Belt More information: jerkxjollof.com

Salute to America

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Greenfield Village Ticket: thehenryford.org

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

4:10 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com



Sunday



Royal Oak Taco Fest

11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Downtown Royal Oak Tickets: bigtickets.com

Michigan Rib Fest

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Canterbury Village Tickets: maingatetickets.com

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

12:05 p.m. Comerica Park Tickets: mlb.com

Jerk X Jollof: Summer Series

4 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Belt More information: jerkxjollof.com



Salute to America

5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Greenfield Village Ticket: thehenryford.org



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com .

