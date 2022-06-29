ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

2 dead after shooting at Dallas apartment, children found alive and believed to have been there for days

KHOU
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS — Two people have been found dead inside of an apartment in Dallas, police said. Two children were also found alive in the apartment, but officials said it is believed they were in the apartment for days. Dallas Police said officers responded to the 6000 block of...

www.khou.com

WFAA

19-year-old killed, woman injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex, police say

DALLAS — One woman has died, and another is in the hospital following a shooting late Thursday night, Dallas police said. Around 11:50 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When officers arrived, they found one victim, identified as 19-year-old Jamiah McCoy, on the ground with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 9500 Wickersham Road

On Thursday, June 30, 2022, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at the Tides Apartments located in the 9500 block of Wickersham Road. When they arrived, officers found the victim, Jamiah McCoy, a 19-year-old female on the ground with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and took the victim to an area hospital where she died. Officers also found another female, 30-years-old, who had also been shot. That victim was also taken to an area hospital where she is in stable condition.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

18-year-old arrested for stealing car from Blue Mound Carvana

BLUE MOUND, Texas - An 18-year-old accused of stealing a car from Carvana is in custody now after officers in Blue Mound tracked him down in Grand Prairie. Armando Carrizales was found to have a weapon on him, which is a violation of his parole. He was arrested and charged...
BLUE MOUND, TX
fox4news.com

Police identify man fatally shot by officers at Irving hospital

IRVING, Texas - Irving police said an armed man who they shot and killed at a hospital Wednesday night went there for a medical issue, but it was not a mental health issue. Police also said there were at least three officers involved in the shooting that killed the 34-year-old gunman.
IRVING, TX
fox40jackson.com

Texas police shoot and kill armed man in Dallas-area hospital

Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said. A nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, said city police spokesman Robert Reeves.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Murder suspect drove victim's body from Royse City to Houston

ROYSE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was arrested in North Texas after he allegedly murdered a mother of three at a hotel in Royse City and drove her body to Houston, police said Thursday.The Royse City Police Department said it served an arrest warrant for murder on Reynaldo Chavez, of Houston. He is accused of murdering Sandra Denise Martinez, 47, a mother of three from Quinlan, at the American Inn Motel at 300 E. IH-30 in Royse City.The investigation began back on April 29, 2022 after a missing person report was filed with the Greenville Police Department. Greenville detectives...
ROYSE CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police defend response to double homicide

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police are being pressed for answers after two small children were left in a northeast Dallas apartment for several days following their parents' murders.Jimena Nunez Sandoval, 24, was found murdered in the apartment along with her children's father David Deshawn Stewart, 27.Sandoval's relatives told CBS 11 that a neighbor called police after hearing gunshots at the Northridge Court apartments Sunday night. The couple's bodies weren't discovered until Wednesday."She heard scuffling in the apartment," said Sandoval's sister-in-law Lizette Faz. "She heard David screaming. She couldn't understand what he said, but she heard gunshots."Just hours earlier, the family...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police name 3 victims killed in May shooting

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police publicly identified three victims killed in an apartment complex shooting last month, but still have yet to name any suspects.On Friday, May 27 at about 7:31 a.m., Dallas police responded to a call from the Timbers Apartments in the 3500 block of Timberglen Road. When officers arrived, they found a man lying facedown and discovered he had died from a gunshot wound. Police found two other men inside of the complex who had also been shot. One of the additional victims died at the scene. The other was taken to a local hospital and was initially listed in stable condition, but later died as well, bringing the total number of victims to three.They were named as Malik Woods, 21, Davion Lawrence, 27, and Zamaurius Debase, 24. Police did not say which victim was which and have not released any other information about them.Police have not yet publicly identified any suspects, nor any possible motives. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
FireRescue1

Mayday called, 3 Dallas firefighters burned in house fire

DALLAS — Three firefighters suffered burns early Thursday at a house fire where a mayday was called after a firefighter became disoriented. The resident escaped the fire, but when Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters went into the home, they were overcome by extreme heat from a flash of flames, NBCDFW reported.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police investigating shooting that left 21-year-old man dead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Dallas police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night.At approximately 11:25 p.m. June 29, police were called to Methodist Dallas Medical Center after 21-year-old Lorenzo Demarcus Perez was dropped off with a gunshot wound.Officials said Perez was dropped off by unknown males and died a short time later due to his injuries.The motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time and this remains an ongoing investigation.Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Christopher Walton at 214-671-3632 or christopher.walton@dallascityhall.com.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide reported on N. Beckley Avenue

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Dallas Police responded to a call at Methodist Dallas Medical Center located at 1441 N. Beckley Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were notified that the victim, Lorenzo Demarcus Perez, 21, had a gunshot wound and was dropped off at the hospital by unknown males. The victim died a short time later due to his injuries.
DALLAS, TX

