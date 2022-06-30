ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Man sentenced to 20 years in rape of unconscious woman during party in Virginia Beach

By Julius Ayo
 5 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping an unconscious woman in 2021.

According to the Office of the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney, 28-year-old Shaheed Abdullah White was found guilty by a jury on February 16 on charges of rape through mental incapacity. On Wednesday, White was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 20 years suspended, leaving 20 years to serve.

The charges stem from a night when White and the victim attended a party on April 12, 2021. The two did not know each other. Officials say the victim fell asleep in a bedroom upstairs after drinking alcohol throughout the night.

White then entered the bedroom where she slept and raped the victim while she was unconscious.  The next morning, the victim realized what happened to her and underwent a Sexual Assault Nurse Examination (SANE), in which possible DNA from her attacker was obtained.

The victim described clothing worn by White, and he was subsequently identified using doorbell video footage.

When police approached White to question him and serve a search warrant for his DNA, he refused twice to comply with the search warrant and was charged with two counts of obstruction of justice.

Police were eventually able to obtain a DNA sample from White and was able to match it to the evidence recovered from the victim.

Terry Stringfield
4d ago

he should get the same thing done to him while in jail and see 👀 how it feels to be violated. while he's in there someone should do the same to his mom or sister

