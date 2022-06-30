ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

With holidays coming up, lake officials remind the public boater safety

By Jessica Rivera
 5 days ago

BELTON, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – People are getting excited to hit the lake this weekend for the Fourth of July celebrations. But before you head out, lake officials want to remind us of water safety.

“Make sure at the very least that you have life-jackets within reach for everybody on the boat, keeping in mind that anybody under the age of 13 is legally required to wear that life-jacket,” says Cassy Hill Natural Resource Specialist with the US Army Corps of Engineers.

Central Texas hasn’t seen sufficient rainfall in a while making the lake levels lower than average.

“Our water levels are five and a half feet low right now, so there’s a lot of obstacles that are popping up. And just drive safely,” says Hill.

And if you’re cruising on the water.

“Drive at a slower speed and be aware of what’s lurking under the water.”

Last year, Texas Game wardens arrested 42 for Boating While Intoxicated (BWI) over the Fourth of July weekend and filed eight other charges for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI). They issued 1,474 citations and 1,797 warnings for various boating safety law violations.

“Be safe and don’t drink and operate, if you guys are going to be drinking have a designated operator for your boat,” says Hill.

With temperatures reaching the high 90’s this weekend, officials say, don’t forget to stay cool while going outside.

“Always be prepared. You know, anything can happen on the water. So make sure you have extras of everything. Water, food, in case you guys do end up being out there later than anticipated,” says Hill.

Lake Belton is expected to see a large crowd this weekend so they ramped up their security to keep you and your family safe.

“We always have bell county deputies and tribal police officers contracted in the summer to help patrol,” says Hill.

You can click here to read more about boating safety, laws, and requirements.

KLST/KSAN

Temple ISD superintendent named Region 12 Superintendent of the Year

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Temple Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott has been named the 2022 Region 12 Superintendent of the Year and regional nominee for the Texas State Superintendent of the Year. Dr. Ott has served as superintendent of Temple ISD since 2018, and as an educator for 24 years. Region 12 […]
TEMPLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Adoption Agencies Anticipate More Work Post Roe V. Wade

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe V. Wade is starting to make potential parents think about their future choices. For parents not ready or able to take care of their child adoption agencies are preparing for change. The Executive Director of Nightlight Christian Adoptions, Nancy Rothe, anticipates more expectant mothers […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Waco Climate Change Activist speaks out on Supreme Court’s EPA Ruling

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There is concern as well as celebrations happening across the nation over capital production and climate change. “This is a huge victory for our American system of government,” said Patrick Morrisey, West Virginia Attorney General. “Congress needs to be the decider not an unelected bureaucracy. That’s what today’s decision means.” […]
WACO, TX
