Carousel in Congress Park celebrates 20 years

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Free rides were offered Wednesday at the carousel in Congress Park in Saratoga Springs as a special milestone was celebrated. The free rides were in honor of the 20th anniversary of the carousel being brought to the park.

The carousel was first built in 1910. When Kaydeross Park was sold in 1987, the carousel was put up for auction. But the city’s department of public works commissioner led a successful bid to keep it in Saratoga Springs.

“It was so important to keep it in our downtown because the whole purpose of something like this will bring people to our community, and you’re always looking for reasons to bring people here,” Thomas McTygue, former Saratoga Springs Dept. of Public Works Commissioner, said.

The carousel is open daily from late morning until dusk until Labor Day. It will continue to operate on weekends through Halloween.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.