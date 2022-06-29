ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath County, OR

Masks recommended: Klamath County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up

By STAFF REPORTS
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that residents of Klamath County resume wearing masks in public places due to the prevalence of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the county. Klamath County joins...

www.heraldandnews.com

Klamath Falls News

Culpepper named Chief Human Resources Officer at KBBH

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Michelle Culpepper joined Klamath Basin Behavioral Health (KBBH) in May 2022 after a nationwide search for a Chief Human Resources Officer. Michelle is a seasoned human resource leader with a background in healthcare administration. She brings over 20 years of experience in organizational development including streamlining processes, cost reduction, policy and procedure enhancements, and ensuring compliance. Michelle is highly effective in employee relations, performance and project management, managing system data integrity, and strategic project planning with leaders.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Klamath Falls News

Sentry Eagle 2022 roars over Klamath Basin after 5-year hiatus

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Sentry Eagle 2022 started with a roar as four F-15 Eagles winged their way over the crowded flightline, punctuating a live rendition of the National Anthem and kicking off a day of aerial demonstrations, food and festivities. “Once every couple of years, we open the doors...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Heiney, Allen Lambert

Allen Lambert Heiney passed away June 18, 2022, in Portland, Oregon. He was born January 19, 1962, in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Richard Allen Heiney and Wilma Eylene (Schindler) Heiney. He graduated from Tulelake High School in 1980, and soon thereafter married Joelle Harmon. Together they had two sons, Chad and Daniel, whom he loved dearly. A graveside memorial with be held Saturday, July 16 at 11:00am at Klamath Memorial Park, 2680 Memorial Drive, Klamath Falls, Oregon. See ohairwards.com for a full obituary.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

July 1 Klamath County faith briefs

Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group. 10:30 a.m. Sunday service. Children’s Church 10:30 a.m., evening worship, 6 p.m. Wednesdays: Intercessory Prayer, 5:30 p.m., Bible Study 6:30 p.m. Location: 2161 Garden Avenue. Chiloquin Christian Center. Pre-service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, service...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

"In A Landscape" performances set for Crater Lake

“In A Landscape, Classical Music in the Wild,” featuring classical pianist Hunter Noack, will be performed along the rim of Crater Lake on July 13 and 14. The concert series, which is being performed at more than 50 sites around Oregon and the Pacific Northwest, received permission from the National Park Service for the two shows, both at 5 p.m. at Discovery Point. Tickets went on sale Thursday and, based on previous concerts, will likely sell out quickly.
LAKE COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

17-year-old drowns near Bly

A 17-year-old boy died in a drowning accident in Paradise Creek near Bly on Friday. Because the victim was a minor, his name will not be released to the public. The incident happened in the 71,000 block of Highway 140 East and is currently under investigation. Brandon Fowler of the...
BLY, OR
basinlife.com

Beautiful Home For Sale at 5819 Havencrest, Klamath Falls… Shown by Rick Batsell of Keller Williams Realty, Priced Reduced!

For Sale at 5819 Havencrest, sits a gorgeous home with a magnificent view of the Klamath Basin in one of the nicest neighborhoods in Klamath Falls. This home offers your family 3 bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms with a large 2,651 sq. feet of living space, on a .28 acre lot. This beautiful home sits high in the North Hills subdivision.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Meyer, Clint J.

Clint J. Meyer, 1939-2022. A celebration of life will be held on July 9, 2022, at the Klamath Christian Center at 10:30 a.m. Clint will be forever in our hearts.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Langley, Robert

A celebration of life for Robert Langley will be held on July 9, 2022, from 12 to 3 p.m., in Olene, 13220 Highway 140 East. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs and homemade ice cream. Join us, and bring your favorite stories.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Herald and News

Allen, Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne

Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne Allen Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne Allen, age 72, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Klamath Falls, OR. Cindy was born to the late Oscar and Louise Grossaint on October 7, 1949, in Los Angeles, CA. She married Danny Allen on April 29, 1972, recently celebrating 50 years of marriage. Danny and Cindy had four children and raised them in the Klamath Falls area. Cindy considered her family her greatest accomplishment, and they spent many hours camping, fishing, and laughing together. Cindy's love for her family was only matched by her love for the Lord. Cindy leaves behind her husband, Danny Allen; brother Dee Tryon; son, Cody (Leslie) Allen; daughters Angie Lawler, Karie (Kevin) Pang, and Kristy (Nathan) Barrett; grandchildren, Tye, Aireal, Karissa, Sierra, Kaylee, Kelsey, Isabella, Carter, and Austin; and great-grandchild, Oliver. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Cindy's life at 10:00am, July 9, 2022 at O'Hair & Ward's Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, followed by burial at Eternal HillsMemorial Gardens, 4711 Highway 39. A potluck reception will take place after the burial, at Crest Park 3801 Hilyard Ave.97603.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Henley's Malia Mick signs softball letter of intent with Oregon Tech

Oregon Tech softball coach Greg Stewart announced the signing of all-state outfielder Malia Mick to a letter of intent for the 2023 season. “I am excited to sign another local standout in Malia Mick and add another talented player to our roster this fall,” Stewart said. “Malia will be a nice addition to our outfield in the coming years as she has a plus arm and hits from the left side for both power and average.”
OREGON STATE

