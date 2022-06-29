Masks recommended: Klamath County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations up

Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne Allen Cynthia "Cindy" Lynne Allen, age 72, unexpectedly passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in Klamath Falls, OR. Cindy was born to the late Oscar and Louise Grossaint on October 7, 1949, in Los Angeles, CA. She married Danny Allen on April 29, 1972, recently celebrating 50 years of marriage. Danny and Cindy had four children and raised them in the Klamath Falls area. Cindy considered her family her greatest accomplishment, and they spent many hours camping, fishing, and laughing together. Cindy's love for her family was only matched by her love for the Lord. Cindy leaves behind her husband, Danny Allen; brother Dee Tryon; son, Cody (Leslie) Allen; daughters Angie Lawler, Karie (Kevin) Pang, and Kristy (Nathan) Barrett; grandchildren, Tye, Aireal, Karissa, Sierra, Kaylee, Kelsey, Isabella, Carter, and Austin; and great-grandchild, Oliver. Family and friends are invited to a service to celebrate Cindy's life at 10:00am, July 9, 2022 at O'Hair & Ward's Funeral Chapel, 515 Pine St., Klamath Falls, followed by burial at Eternal HillsMemorial Gardens, 4711 Highway 39. A potluck reception will take place after the burial, at Crest Park 3801 Hilyard Ave.97603.

