Domestic Incident Leads to Officer-Involved Shooting in Fort Worth

By Alanna Quillen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Worth Police investigating an officer-involved shooting stemming from a domestic dispute. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night on the 3100 block of Lackland Road. According to preliminary information from Fort Worth Police, officers were dispatched to a home where they learned a man -- armed with a shotgun --...

CBS DFW

Dispute between Fort Worth roommates leads to fatal stabbing, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A dispute between two roommates in Fort Worth led to a fatal stabbing early Monday morning, police said.At about 1:28 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 2400 block of Shropshire Street in response to a stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.Additionally, a second man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released.Police said the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between roommates and that there is a suspect in custody.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police respond to stabbing call, at least 1 person barricaded

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Fort Worth police responded to a cutting call at about 3:42 p.m. on July 4 at a house on Morningside Drive.Two victims were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries before the standoff began. Police said there are multiple victims and at least one person is inside a structure, refusing to come out. This story is developing.
CBS DFW

Woman shot after shining her high beams at passing vehicle, Fort Worth police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A woman was shot in the face after shining her high beams at a passing vehicle in Fort Worth early Monday morning, police said.At approximately 3:44 a.m. July 4, Fort Worth police were sent to the 7-Eleven on North Beach Street in response to a shooting.When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the face.The victim told police she had been traveling westbound in the 4000 block of King's Oak Lane when an approaching vehicle had their high beams on. Police said the victim then "briefly illuminated her high beam headlamps to indicate to the approaching driver to dim their headlamps."Police said when the approaching vehicle was about to pass the victim, she was struck. The victim then traveled to the 7-Eleven for help.The victim was subsequently taken to Harris Hospital in good condition.There is currently no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation. 
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Friends, Neighbors Remember Haltom City Shooting Victims

Friends remembered a woman killed in a shooting rampage on Saturday as someone with an infectious and joyous spirit. Amber Tsai, 32, was killed in her Haltom City home on Saturday when police say 28-year-old Edward Freyman fired hundreds of rounds from a rifle. The shooting spree also killed 33-year-old...
HALTOM CITY, TX
ValleyCentral

Suspect identified in Haltom shooting

HALTOM, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Haltom City Police announced the name of the Saturday night shooter and gave updates on those injured. Police held a news conference at 4 p.m. Sunday to name the victims of Saturday night’s neighborhood shooting. Sergeant Rick Alexander said at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday officers were dispatched on reports of a […]
HALTOM CITY, TX
CBS DFW

Parker County Sheriff seeks assistance from public after shooting

ALEDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Suspects remain unidentified after a shooting near a birthday party in Aledo on July 3.At around 11:30 p.m., attendees said they heard several 'pops' outside the home, initially thinking the sounds were from fireworks.There were several bullet holes in the exterior walls and inside the home, located at the 100 block of Meadow Lane. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said there were over a dozen people in attendance at the birthday party.No injuries were reported and the case is still under investigation.The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information regarding the identity and location of the suspects to contact Parker County Sheriff's Office at 817-594-8845 or Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects involved. Tips may also be submitted online at www.parkercountysheriff.netunder the tip411 link. 
PARKER COUNTY, TX
The Community News

Sunday night shooting strikes Aledo residence

Parker County Sheriff‘s investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects involved in a residential shooting which occurred Sunday evening, July 3. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said more than one dozen people were in attendance at a birthday party in the 100-block of Meadow...
ALEDO, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas bar to close after violent incidents

DALLAS - A Dallas bar will close Monday because of repeated complaints from neighbors about violence. The Dallas Morning News reports the OT Tavern on Lower Greenville will shut down at the end of the day. A man was shot and killed outside the bar in March. Two women were...
DALLAS, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox40jackson.com

Texas police shoot and kill armed man in Dallas-area hospital

Officers fatally shot a patient at a Dallas-area hospital who had a gun in an emergency room, authorities said. A nurse called police Wednesday night after she saw that the 34-year-old patient had a gun at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving, said city police spokesman Robert Reeves.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Irving police officer involved in shooting, suspect is dead

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving police officer was involved in a shooting June 29 at Baylor Scott & White Irving hospital.Irving police said that there is no threat to the community and the suspect is dead. During a press conference, police said a nurse noticed a patient inside an emergency room had a gun and was acting erratically. She alerted both hospital police and the Irving Police Department. According to officers, the suspect fired his weapon before they shot and killed him.There are no other injuries reported. This story is developing.
IRVING, TX
wbap.com

Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas

(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Irving located near the Texas 121 TEXpress toll road and North MacArthur boulevard. Irving Police say the man who died had been a patient in the emergency room at the hospital and had a handgun.

