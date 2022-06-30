ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searching for a Summer Rental? ‘You Are Late to the Game.’

By Alina Dizik
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA property in Mykonos, Greece, offered by LVH, a high-end, full-service agency, rents for $15,000 a night. Vacationers looking for a summer retreat with top-notch décor, a private staff and plenty of bedrooms are scooping up high-end rentals both within driving distance and in far-flung locations, straining inventory and raising prices...

Miami Beach New Build With Dock Hits the Market for $15 Million

A new, energy-efficient Miami Beach mansion hit the market Thursday for $15 million. A new, energy-efficient Miami Beach mansion hit the market Thursday for $15 million. The six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bathroom home has about 75 feet of frontage on Biscayne Bay, including a dock on the water, according to the listing with Caroline Puren of Compass. Puren Homes, run by Frederic Puren, the agent’s husband, is behind the build, according to the listing.
Chicago, Illinois, Home With 2,370 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.62 Million

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,370 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Katie Hutchens. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The Valcucine kitchen is open to an inviting dining area with dramatic lighting and windows on two sides; integrated Miele appliances, gorgeous and sleek modern design. Situated perfectly in the quiet, residential pocket of River North by the river and single-family homes on tree-lined Huron and Superior; just a few blocks from Bian, Starbucks, Erie Cafe, the furniture stores and art galleries; and with the hot new French restaurant Obelix in the building's ground floor, this city home combines privacy, walkability, convenience and luxury living. The sellers are original owners, one is a designer; she upgraded this condo from the beginning with beautiful, rich Italian marble floors; designer wallpaper, paint, and lighting; luxe carpets in the bedrooms; a wet bar and coffee station within the Valcucine kitchen cabinets; custom closets from the Mart, and more. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Have coffee on the terrace; a spa bath with separate sinks on each side, a luxe shower with body sprays, separate bathtub; and an impressive, organized walk-in closet. Floor-to-ceiling windows, 10-foot ceilings, a gorgeous gallery hallway with custom lighting for any art collection, dimmers, electronic shades, A/V equipment and built-in surround with six TVs, and all the other details thoughtfully completed, it is move-in ready and outfitted for the most discerning buyer.
New York, New York, Home With 1,838 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $2.79 Million

This exceptional home located in New York, New York, features 1,838 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Nicholas Athanail. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The open city and skyline views offer spectacular river-to-river perspective both day and night.. The second bedroom has east exposure with four closets and an ensuite bath with a large stall shower with Hansgrohe shower fixtures and Thassos marble countertops.. PANORAMIC CITY AND SKYLINE VIEWS from your 321sf terrace, adjoining this rare two bedroom, two-and-a-half bath residence at Downtown by Philippe Starck, located at 15 Broad Street, in the heart of Manhattan's vibrant Financial District.. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The large great room spans over 450 square feet of living, dining, and entertaining space, with access to the large private terrace overlooking the city. Downtown by Phillippe Starck is a luxury high rise condominium boasting an array of impressive white-glove amenities including a 24-hour doorman and concierge, elegant swimming and reflecting pools, a yoga/ballet room, a fully equipped spa and fitness center, basketball and squash courts, bowling alley, business center, recreation and play rooms, a sports lounge, movie screening room, and spectacular views of The New York Stock Exchange from the 5,000-sf roof terrace.
Los Angeles, California, Home With 4,414 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $5.29 Million

This home in Los Angeles, California, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 4,414 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Michelle St. Clair-Zsakany. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. It is truly rare to find an iconic architectural design like this with such tremendous views while having immediate access on foot to all of the nightlife, restaurants and amenities along the Sunset Strip. Walled and gated with direct access from the garage, the extremely private former-celebrity residence harkens back to Mark Roy Daniel's Villa Aurora with its authentic 1920s details such as the lovely courtyard and fountain, elaborate wrought iron and tile work, stained glass and elaborate fixtures and sconces. The enclosed primary suite has commanding views, a fully updated bathroom and a spacious dressing room/walk-in closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. The timeless aesthetic features 20-foot-high vaulted wooden beam ceilings and grand picture windows that seamlessly open to the breathtaking terrace for entertaining and dining al fresco. Seller has previously approved plans and renderings for a pool, spa and wrap-around deck.
‘Moon River’ Composer Henry Mancini’s Mid-Century Malibu Estate Lists for Nearly $13 Million

A waterfront Malibu, California, estate formerly owned by legendary composer Henry Mancini came on the market Thursday asking $12.995 million. A waterfront Malibu, California, estate formerly owned by legendary composer Henry Mancini came on the market Thursday asking $12.995 million. The four-bedroom, 2,212-square-foot mid-century-style home is on the market for...
Off-Grid Living With a Heaping Helping of Luxury

Living “off the grid” means living in a home that is self-sufficient, but that doesn’t have to require a rustic lifestyle on an isolated property. In fact, some off-grid homes that are for sale in the U.S. are asking as much as eight figures, offering an abundance of amenities, sprawling living spaces and stylish architecture.
U.S. Home Prices Hit a New High in June, in Spite of More Listings Coming on the Market

Inventory in the U.S. housing market sharply increased in June, but has yet to put a significant damper on home prices, according to a report released Thursday by Realtor.com. New listings on the market increased by 18.7% year-over-year in June, the fastest yearly pace of growth on record, but home prices spiked dramatically as well, rising 16.9% year-over-year to an all-time high median price of $450,000.
