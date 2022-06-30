Searching for a Summer Rental? ‘You Are Late to the Game.’

This home in Chicago, Illinois, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,370 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Katie Hutchens. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The Valcucine kitchen is open to an inviting dining area with dramatic lighting and windows on two sides; integrated Miele appliances, gorgeous and sleek modern design. Situated perfectly in the quiet, residential pocket of River North by the river and single-family homes on tree-lined Huron and Superior; just a few blocks from Bian, Starbucks, Erie Cafe, the furniture stores and art galleries; and with the hot new French restaurant Obelix in the building's ground floor, this city home combines privacy, walkability, convenience and luxury living. The sellers are original owners, one is a designer; she upgraded this condo from the beginning with beautiful, rich Italian marble floors; designer wallpaper, paint, and lighting; luxe carpets in the bedrooms; a wet bar and coffee station within the Valcucine kitchen cabinets; custom closets from the Mart, and more. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Have coffee on the terrace; a spa bath with separate sinks on each side, a luxe shower with body sprays, separate bathtub; and an impressive, organized walk-in closet. Floor-to-ceiling windows, 10-foot ceilings, a gorgeous gallery hallway with custom lighting for any art collection, dimmers, electronic shades, A/V equipment and built-in surround with six TVs, and all the other details thoughtfully completed, it is move-in ready and outfitted for the most discerning buyer.

