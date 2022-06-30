One Chicago, The FBIs, And Law And Order Received Their Fall Premiere Dates, And It's Good News For Wolf Entertainment Fans

The fall TV season is still months away from kicking off, but the major broadcast networks are already revealing when their biggest shows will be back. CBS and ABC both announced their fall lineups back in May before finale season was even totally finished (and ABC has some spinoffs on the way ). Now, NBC has announced its schedule, which means that all nine of the hit Dick Wolf TV shows have their official places in primetime. Fans should be excited about what's on the way with the One Chicago shows, FBI shows, and Law & Order shows.

The 2021-2022 TV season officially bumped the Wolf Entertainment show count up from seven to nine , with Law & Order 's revival and FBI: International joining Law & Order: SVU , Law & Order: Organized Crime , Chicago Fire , Chicago P.D. , Chicago Med , FBI , and FBI: Most Wanted in primetime. The NBC and CBS schedules for the fall reveal that not only are the networks sticking with what worked for the nine shows, but that their returns will make for one big week of premieres. Take a look:

Tuesday, September 20

FBI - Season 5 premiere - 8 p.m. ET

FBI: International - Season 2 premiere - 9 p.m. ET

FBI: Most Wanted - Season 4 premiere - 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 21

Chicago Med - Season 8 premiere - 8 p.m. ET

Chicago Fire - Season 11 premiere - 9 p.m. ET

Chicago P.D. - Season 10 premiere - 10 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 22

Law & Order - Season 22 premiere - 8 p.m. ET

Law & Order: SVU - Season 24 premiere - 9 p.m. ET

Law & Order: Organized Crime - Season 3 premiere - 10 p.m. ET

Thanks to Law & Order returning back in February, September of 2022 will mark the first time that nine shows falling under the Wolf Entertainment banner will all premiere over three nights in the same week. All nine shows also share one TV universe ever since Chicago P.D. sent Tracy Spiridakos over to FBI for a guest appearance. This scheduling technically means that between the FBI s, the One Chicago trio, and the L&O shows, primetime could deliver a nine-show crossover starting on September 20.

Now, do I think that there's any chance whatsoever of a nine-show crossover across two networks happening in September? Definitely not, even though FBI , Most Wanted , and International did start the fall season last year with a three-show crossover.

The end of Chicago Med Season 7 definitely opens the door for some Chicago Fire characters to show up, but the cliffhangers for both shows make it unlikely that an official crossover will happen. ( P.D. is more of a wild card after how it ended without a major cliffhanger .)

As for the L&O corner of the shared TV universe, SVU and Organized Crime have large and small crossovers pretty regularly, but the Season 21 finale of Law & Order marked the first time since its revival that anybody from one of the other series crossed over.

Basically, the nine shows premiering in the fall in the same week doesn't mean that fans should expect a multi-show event, but fans should still be excited that all of them will return in the same week. There is still the question of if and when FBI will air the episode that was intended as the high-stakes Season 4 finale , but was bumped from the lineup in light of real-life events .

At this point, we can only speculate about what the FBI , One Chicago, and L&O shows have in store with their premieres in September, but the dates and time slots confirm that fans can look forward to more of what worked so well in the last few months of the 2021-2022 TV season on the Wolf Entertainment front.

With months of wait still to go, however, you can revisit all three FBI shows streaming with a Paramount+ subscription . Chicago Fire , Chicago P.D., Chicago Med , and the three Law & Order shows are all available streaming with a Peacock subscription . For some new viewing options to pass the time until September, check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule .

