ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Patrick Lyoya’s passenger: Struggle and shooting ‘happened so fast’

WOOD
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan State Police on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Vigil held for racer killed in fiery air show crash

A group of Battle Creek residents held a vigil near the airfield Monday. Several dozen people gathered at Columbia Avenue and Helmer Road, later walking to the airfield with signs showing their support for the Darnell family. (July 4, 2022)
BATTLE CREEK, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Michigan State Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Crash leaves vehicle hanging off edge of a home in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man walked away with a ticket after police arrived at the scene of a crash that left the man's car teetering off the edge of a roof. A Battle Creek man was involved in a crash Saturday afternoon when he lost control of his car, crashed into a parked vehicle, and landed on the edge of a home on N Washington Avenue in the Orchard Park neighborhood of Battle Creek.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
iheart.com

GRPD: Person shot on Northeast side of Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - A person was sent to the hospital after getting shot more than once last night in Grand Rapids. Police were called to a home on Harlan Avenue near Michigan Street, but say they believe the shooting happened somewhere else. The victim is in stable condition. No...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy