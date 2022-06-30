ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seagrove, NC

Seagrove firefighter killed: Wife's 911 call

wfmynews2.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRandolph County deputies charged Heather Auman...

www.wfmynews2.com

WFMY NEWS2

22-year-old man dies in accidental shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man died Monday after an accidental shooting on Friday night in Greensboro, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police said they got a call to the 5800 block of Sycamore Glen Road about a shooting. When they got there, they found Emanuel Alphonso Heyliger II, 22, suffering from a gunshot wound with serious injuries.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Man dies after shooting on Floyd St, GPD now investigating homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Greensboro are investigating an early-morning shooting. According to police, they responded to Floyd Street just before 2:30 a.m. Monday about a shooting. When they got on scene, they found Michael Allen Lea, 61. Lea had been shot and later died from his injuries. There is no suspect information available […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Danville Suspect Charged For Murder And Still Wanted In Caswell County, NC

This is from the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office: “During the evening of Saturday July 2nd, 2022 the Caswell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of 397 West Church Street Yanceyville, NC. Upon their arrival to the scene, they discovered before their arrival that Kimora Johnson, an 18 year old Yanceyville Township resident, had been transported to SOVAH hospital in Danville, Kimora Johnson sustained two gunshot wounds to her back and eventually succumbed to her injuries early this morning.”
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
Seagrove, NC
County
Randolph County, NC
Crime & Safety
WBTW News13

Wife accused of murdering North Carolina firefighter

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Randolph County woman is facing a murder charge following the death of a Seagrove firefighter, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers came to a residence on Ridge Road on Saturday after getting a report about an alleged self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police identified the victim as local firefighter […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Baby dies in Mebane after being left in car by father, police say

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A baby died after being left in a car in Mebane by their father, according to a Mebane Police Department news release. Around 12:23 p.m., members of the MPD responded to the Armacell at 7412 Oakwood Street when they got a call reporting cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CPR was being administered […]
MEBANE, NC
FOX8 News

5 arrested in carjacking, robbery spree in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM (WGHP) — Multiple arrests have been made in a series of crimes committed in late June all connected to a carjacking, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. A woman was carjacked in Winston-Salem on June 25. The woman was sitting down inside of her parked car in a parking deck on North Church Street […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Shots fired at a Burlington family gathering, deputies say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Deputies said they got a call about gunshots during a family gathering on Albert Jeffries Road in Burlington Tuesday afternoon. Deputies were told that a black Camaro left the scene going towards N.C. Highway 49. The car was later seen in the 1500 block of N. NC 49 near Green Level, where they discovered it to have a bullet hole.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Citizen-led groups must stop trying to take law into their own hands, Winston-Salem Police Chief warns

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police chief Catrina Thompson wants citizen-led child exploitation investigation groups to stop trying to take the law into their own hands. Chief Thompson held a late-night press conference Wednesday night at the Alexander Beaty Public Safety Training Center in Winston-Salem. The meeting was to bring awareness to everyone in the city […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Vehicle crash temporarily closes down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A vehicle crash temporarily closed down Clemmonsville Road in Winston-Salem, police said. Winston-Salem police shared a press release on Friday afternoon. Authorities said Clemmonsville Road at Peachtree Street is shut down due to a vehicle crash. No details were released regarding any possible injuries or the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

Community Policy