ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Some nice weather to celebrate the Nation’s birthday. In many ways, this Independence Day has been a typical early July day for Western New York. High pressure has produced warm temperatures, but reasonable amounts of humidity. However, a warm front is set to move into the area and that will usher in more steamy weather with an increasing chance of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm over the next 24 hours.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO