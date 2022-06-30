ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

How to Cancel Your Apple TV Plus Subscription

By Jacob Kienlen
IGN
 5 days ago

Looking to cancel some subscriptions? Although Apple TV+ has some of the best new shows at a fairly affordable subscription price, it is also one of the easiest services to drop. Unlike Netflix and Disney+, Apple doesn't yet have the same backlog of great content that can keep you enterained for...

www.ign.com

IGN

Get 3-Months of Audible for Free Before Amazon Prime Day

One of our favourite Audible deals is back and it's gotten an upgrade ready for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Prime members can 3-months of Audible for free from now, all the way up until after the end of Prime Day on July 14. 3-months would normally put you back almost...
ELECTRONICS
IGN

New to HBO Max, Disney Plus, Crunchyroll, & More - July 2022

July 2022 is here and with it comes a whole new handful of shows and movies for you to check out on all your favorite streaming platforms. From Netflix, to Peacock, Prime Video and Crunchyroll, there's something for everyone to watch this month. Everyone's favorite vampire trio returns in the much anticipated season three of What We Do in the Shadows which hits Hulu this month. And for you Beavis and Butthead fans out there, Beavis and Butthead Do the Universe premieres on Paramount+. Netflix has quite a few heavy-hitters with Stranger Things 4 Volume 2 and a live-action Resident Evil series. And finally, Crunchyroll has plenty to satisfy your anime needs with Rent-A-Girlfriend season 2, Double-Zeta Gundam, and season 2 of The Devil is a Part-Timer.
TV SERIES
TheStreet

Mark Zuckerberg Makes a Dark Prediction

The mood has changed at the headquarters of Meta Platforms (META) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Report, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in Menlo Park, Calif. The atmosphere is beginning to resemble that currently found in many companies in America where the consequences of a looming recession are feared.
MENLO PARK, CA
IGN

Aussie Deals: Awesome Rainy Day Discounts, 59 Buck Pokémon Arceus, $8 PS Hits and More!

The best feature of video games are their power to completely and utterly distract. Interactive escapism can whisk us from our current predicaments—like, I dunno, copping more rain in one week than London gets in a year—to happier, drier worlds. But I digress. Today I've found some great discounts. Splash out on The Sinking City, Subnautica, BioShock or Abzû and forget your worries for a while.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: Save On Elden Ring, OLED 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, and More

If you still haven't jumped on the Elden Ring hype train, today is a great day to change that, as the game and preorders for its strategy guide are on sale. And, if you're in the market for a new OLED TV, today is a good day to jump on one. The Sony A80J 55" OLED 4K TV is down to the lowest price we've ever seen for a new 55" OLED TV from either LG or Sony. If you want something smaller, for example as a gaming PC monitor, the LG C1 48" OLED 4K TV is down to under $800. That's as phenomenal price for one of the best gaming monitors on the market. In other deal news, grab a Monster Hunter Rise pro controller before it's gone, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Best New Game Trailers (Week of 6-27-22)

The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 6/27/22! 00:00 - Disney Mirrorverse - Official Global Launch Trailer 02:04 - Pocky & Rocky Reshrined - Official Launch Trailer 02:51 - Way of the Hunter - Official Release Date Trailer 04:00 - The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle - Official Gameplay Launch Trailer 05:53 - Neebota 99 Fails - Official Gameplay Trailer 07:19 - Marvel's Avengers: Mighty Thor - Official Jane Foster Trailer 09:56 - Wild West Dynasty - Official In-Game Teaser Trailer 11:25 - King of Fighters XV: DLC Team Awakened Orochi - Official Teaser Trailer 13:11 - A Plague Tale: Requiem - Official Extended Gameplay Trailer 25:19- Naraka Bladepoint - Official Xbox Launch Trailer 26:25 - Ember Knights - Official Rise of Praxis Update Trailer 28:03 - Scarlet Nexus - Official Yuito Story Teaser Trailer 28:50 - Genshin Impact - Official Kuki Shinobu Gameplay Overview Trailer 33:18 - HYENAS - Official Announcement Trailer | Summer of Gaming 2022 34:46 - Overwatch 2 - Official Junker Queen Gameplay Trailer 36:33 - Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition - Official Launch Trailer 39:52 - Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak - Official Demo Overview Trailer 43:40 - Scarlet Nexus - Official Kasane Story Teaser Trailer 44:28 - Dusk Diver 2 - Official Release Date Trailer 47:25 - Capcom Fighting Collection - Official Launch Trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: QLED Ultrawide Curved Monitor, Elden Ring, PS5 SSD, and More

Ultrawide curved gaming monitors can transform your gaming experience, and you can jump on board today with a 34-inch option at GameStop that's over $165 off. And, if you still haven't jumped on the Elden Ring hype train, today is a great day to change that, as the game and preorders for its strategy guide are on sale. In other deal news, grab a Monster Hunter Rise pro controller before it's gone, score a WD P10 2TB portable game drive for only $39.98, the HP Reverb G2 VR headset for only $399, or a 1TB PS5 SSD for only $110. And, pick up Assassin's Creed Valhalla with the Ragnarok DLC for cheap.
ELECTRONICS

