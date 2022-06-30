ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

UPMC celebrates opening of new cancer care center in Somerset County

By Rian Bossler
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Residents in Somerset County will now have world-class cancer care nearby.

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is the region’s only cancer center designated by the National Cancer Institute and one of just 52 centers in the country.

UPMC leaders celebrated its grand opening Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. This facility was a $4 million capital investment and features a large treatment area with nine treatment spaces, four exam rooms and onsite laboratory services.

Altoona man charged after fight with UPMC guards, police

UPMC Somerset President Andy Rush said the community hasn’t had local access to cancer care in two years.

“Patients undergoing cancer care are often sick, they’re scared and the last thing we want them to do is worry about a long distance travel to receive this type of care,” Rush said.

All patients receiving care at any UPMC Hillman Cancer Facility can also access more than 600 clinical trials underway at UPMC Hillman and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine.

WTAJ

Altoona Cemetery, monument cleaned by National Guard Veterans

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — In honor of Independence Day, a group of community members helped clean up the Fairview Cemetery. Ken Tedora, a member of the Central Pa National Guard Veterans Association, along with others, wanted to make a difference and help out the Fairview Cemetery as it’s often neglected and left with uncut grass […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Annual Freedom Ride held in Tyrone raises money for veterans

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ)– The annual Fourth of July Freedom Ride which raises money for veterans kicked off this morning at 10 a.m. Riders rode 10 miles in total from Tyrone to Tipton, then back to the Tyrone American Legion. The ride helps to raise money every year for the James E. Van Zandt VA Medical […]
TYRONE, PA
WTAJ

Families spend holiday learning country’s history at Fort Roberdeau

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Dozens of families celebrated the nation’s birthday at Fort Roberdeau, learning the country’s history and reciting the Declaration of Independence. Fort Roberdeau is a historic fort built during the Revolutionary War in 1778. Its purpose was to protect lead mines in the area from the Native Americans loyal to Britain. Lead mines […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Paving upgrades to begin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Friday, July 1 that milling, paving and signal upgrades will begin soon for Cambria County. The construction work is part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
