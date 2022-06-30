ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 1 CONSTABLES HELP PUT SEX OFFENDER AWAY

Cover picture for the articleIn October of 2021, a Detective with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office assigned to the Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began an investigation into an individual who was promoting child pornography. During the investigation, the individual, later identified as Mr. Darrell Lang, met with detectives in Montgomery...

LAKE CONROE RECORDS FIRST DROWNING IN 2022

On July 4, 2022, at approximately 2:53 PM, the Montgomery County (MC) Dispatch Center received a 911 call in reference to a male who was swimming in the area of West Little Lake Creek near the Bentwater Subdivision. The caller stated the male had been swimming towards the shore and began waving his hands in duress when they lost sight of him. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Marine Division, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks, and Wildlife Game Wardens, Montgomery County Hospital District, North Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and the Department of Public Safety all responded to the area arriving on location within minutes. Witnesses reported the victim had been in shallow water after spending much of the day on a boat enjoying Lake Conroe. Initial reports indicate the victim stepped onto a steep drop-off causing him to lose his footing and become distressed in the water. Good Samaritans stopped and assisted prior to the first responder’s arrival but were unsuccessful in locating him. At approximately 4:30 Pm using side-scan sonar equipment, the victim, who has been identified as 28 years old, Mr. Binh Le of the San Antonio area, was located and recovered. Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Judge Wayne Mack responded to the scene and ordered an inquest (autopsy). Constable Philip Cash expresses his deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Le and reminds everyone on Lake Conroe to utilize life safety equipment whenever you are on a boat or in the water. No matter your comfort in the water, personal floatation devices (PFDs or life jackets) save lives.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DROWNING VICTIM RECOVERED ON LAKE CONROE

Just before 3 pm today Montgomery County Precinct 1 Lake Patrol, along with Montgomery, Conroe, and North Montgomery County Fire Departments responded to a report of a man in his 20s who had jumped from a boat and not resurfaced. The location was the Little Lake Creek Cove just off Bentwater. A short time ago, using side-scan sonar they were able to locate the victim. The diver has since recovered the victim. We will update you as soon as we have additional information.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
REPORTED THREE KIDS SHOT ON AIRTEX IN HARRIS COUNTY

1045PM-Harris County units are just arriving at 333 Airtex with three kids shot, two critical, deputy doing CPR on one. Multiple shots are still being fired and calling assist the officer for crowd control. 10:47 Assist the officer needs more officers to crowd control. Kimberly Point Apartments.
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN SUNDAY MORNINGS HORRIFIC DOUBLE FATAL CRASH ON FM 1314

The victims of Sunday’s double fatal crash on FM 1314 in front of the Caney Creek Fire Station have been identified as Charly Paredes, age 30 of Willis, and his twin brother Roy Paredes, age 30, of Willis. In the back seat of the Ford F-150 were their father and uncle. The four work at a golf course in the Atascocita area and report to work at 3 am on Sundays to prepare the course for play. They were on the way back home when the crash occurred. The F-150 was northbound on FM 1314 when it crossed the center line and slammed into a traffic signal pole used by the fire department to turn the traffic signal to red as they exit the fire station. Firefighters were preparing breakfast when they heard something hit the fire station. As they exited they saw the crash. The impact was so great that the truck door launched over 50-yards and struck the building. DPS is investigating the crash and has not yet determined what the cause was.
WILLIS, TX
TEEN DROWNS IN SAN JACINTO RIVER IN KINGWOOD

Just before 8:00 pm, a 16-year-old teen was swimming with several others in the San Jacinto River just above Lake Houston at East End Park in Kingwood. He was swimming back from one of the small islands back to the shore when his friends realized he was no longer with them. The area was extremely crowded and included several boats. Many of those boats had loud music which would have made it impossible to hear a call for help. Houston Fire Department was notified and responded with a rescue boat, and rescue swimmers. Just after 9 pm they turned it over to Houston Police and considered it a recovery effort. From East End Park it was extremely hard to get back to the river on the narrow, unmarked trails. Houston Police Marine Division along with Game Wardens from Texas Parks and Wildlife will resume the search in the morning using divers and side-scan sonar in an attempt to locate the teen. The deepest point where he drowns is approximately fifteen-feet with the river moving very slow with no recent measurable rainfall. Family and friends gathered as firefighters and police searched the area.
HOUSTON, TX
BODY RECOVERED AT HUNTSVILLE STATE PARK

The body of a male who drowned Sunday morning at the Huntsville State Park has been recovered a short time ago. Divers from Huntsville Fire Department and North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to the scene along with New Waverly with their side-scan sonar. They were able to quickly locate the adult male. Texas Parks and Wildlife is investigating.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
FIREWORKS BELIEVED TO BE CAUSE OF CONROE FIRE

Saturday, just before midnight Caney Creek was dispatched to a grass and woods fire said to have been caused by fireworks. While en route the call was upgraded to a camper and well house on fire and spreading to the woods. North Montgomery County and East Montgomery County FIre units were dispatched. Caney Creek arrived first on the scene with a camper fully involved. The fire was finally extinguished just before 2 am. One person was transported to the hospital with smoke inhalation. The Montgomery County Fire Marshal will investigate.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
DOUBLE FATAL CRASH IN CONROE

Just after 8:30-am Sunday morning, Caney Creek firefighters were sitting down to breakfast at their Station 86 on FM 1314 near Bert Brown. They heard a loud crash followed by a large bang from something hitting the station. As they went to investigate they found a Ford F-150 that was totally destroyed sitting on FM 1314 in front of the station. One male was out walking around. Two males had been ejected and were deceased on the scene. Another male who was ejected was in critical condition. MCHD responded to the scene and confirmed the two deceased males. The other male who was ejected was transported in critical condition to HCA Conroe. The male who was walking was also transported to HCA Conroe in critical but stable condition. FM 1314 was closed until noon as DPS investigated the crash. They were able to determine the F-15o was northbound on FM 1314 when for unknown reasons it crossed the center line and struck a traffic signal pole with a concrete base. The impact ripped the vehicle open. The driver’s door was thrown close to 300 feet hitting the fire station wall just outside the truck bays. It is unknown the reason for all the crashes at this location as several crosses line the road from previous fatal crashes. Montgomery County Forensics responded to the scene. Eickenhorst Funeral Directors transported the driver and front-seat passenger to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
CONROE, TX
NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
3-acre grass fire erupts during fireworks show near NW Harris Co. church

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) — During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, firefighters are warning people about the danger of fires sparked by fireworks due to drought conditions in southeast Texas. A three-acre grass fire erupted during a fireworks show near Second Baptist Church’s Cypress campus Friday night, according to...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
FATAL CRASH ON I-45 SENDS FIVE TO HOSPITALS

Just after 8 PM Saturday evening, a truck pulling a trailer came over the hill on I-45 southbound at FM 1375 at highway speed and struck a passenger car with 4 adults and 2 children inside. THe vehicle was moving very slow on a flat tire with flashers on but in the moving lane of traffic attempting to make the next exit. The vehicle was pushed over 300 feet after impact. 911 callers reported that the occupants were trapped and critically injured. The New Waverly Fire Department crew on duty at the New Waverly station responded immediately and soon arrived to find both vehicles heavily damaged and multiple critically injured victims. The first of several Walker County EMS crews soon arrived, while 911 Dispatchers called for multiple medical helicopters to land on the freeway. An additional New Waverly crew from the station on Hwy 75 arrived and together Firefighters and EMS crews began extricating the trapped victims from the car, including three adults who went into cardiac arrest on the scene. CPR was initiated on all three, with one adult eventually pronounced deceased, while the other two were transported to area hospitals. The remaining adult and both children were each flown by medical helicopters with serious injuries. An Engine company from the Huntsville Fire Department coordinated the landing zone for three helicopters and multiple law enforcement units responded along with TxDOT to secure the scene and begin the crash investigation.
FM 1314 HAS REOPENED AFTER DOUBLE FATAL CRASH

Just before 8:30am Sunday a Ford F-150 pickup was traveling north on FM 1314 near Bert Brown when the driver crashed into a signal pole. The driver and passenger were pronounced deceased on the scene. A back seat passenger was transported in critical condition after being ejected. Another rear passenger was transported in critical but stable condition. Details shortly.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
SPLENDORA DEDICATES MONUMENT FOR OUR MILITARY HEROS

Saturday morning the City of Splendora came together for a City Picnic complete with vendors and things to do for the children. In addition, the city dedicated a monument in honor of all the Veterans and those serving in the military along with the ones who lost their lives fighting for our country. The Hernandez family were large contributors to the monument and also lost their son Marine LCpl Hernandez last July in Okinawa, Japan in an off-duty accident at Camp Hensen.
SPLENDORA, TX

Comments / 0

