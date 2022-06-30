ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Lease not yet signed for former Zen’s

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uB3py_0gQNGEQ800

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The City of Beckley has not yet signed a lease with the Rainelle company that is poised to move into the former Zen’s building, city treasurer Billie Trump said Wednesday.

The city bought the building last July for just over a million dollars after Beckley Common Council approved the purchase.

The city has an agreement with Fruits of Labor, a Greenbrier County cafe that operates a nationally recognized addiction recovery program as part of its platform, for the cafe to move into the space.

Trump said that Fruits of Labor is set to move into the building and that the restaurant is a centerpiece of the plan to revitalize downtown.

The cafe will offer downtown business owners, along with the Internal Revenue Service employees who are returning to work in a downtown building, a local eatery.

Trump said Fruits of Labor has a reputation that will draw people to Neville Street.

He said the importance of Fruits of Labor to the City of Beckley extends beyond the terms of a lease but that any lease will be presented to Council for approval.

“It will be approved by Council, as all of our leases are,” added Trump.

Trump said the Zen’s building, which was fully renovated by the late local businessman Dan Bickey, is the best of the downtown buildings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
Mountain State Spotlight

Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments

Huntington and Cabell County wanted the giant companies held responsible for the effect of the opioid crisis under the state’s “public nuisance” law. The judge ruled in favor of the companies. Drug distributors win landmark opioid case brought by West Virginia local governments appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Officials urge fireworks safety amid Independence Day festivities

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Fireworks add a special touch to backyard Independence Day celebrations. After all, what’s a Fourth of July celebration without sparklers and firecrackers? Since 2016, it’s been legal for Mountaineers to buy and set off some fireworks. But sometimes the party gets out of hand. Emergency Operations Center officials in the area said […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

July 3rd festivities still a go at Lake Stephens

SURVEYOR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Less than ideal weather conditions have been the foil of a number of celebrations over the weekend as the eagerly anticipated Fourth of July holiday approaches. Sunday’s rains have not been enough to put Lake Stephens’ planned festivities on hold, however, despite conditions Saturday resulting...
SURVEYOR, WV
WVNS

Alderson prepares for biggest 4th of July celebration in WV

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Friday in Alderson, people are setting up tents, unpacking their instruments, and getting ready for the biggest fourth of July bash anywhere in the state of West Virginia. Karen Lobban, a lifelong Alderson resident and 4th of July committee member says the celebration has come a long way since she participated […]
ALDERSON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Business
Beckley, WV
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Ghost Hunting at the Old Hospital on College Hill

WILLIAMSON, WV (WBOY) — Built in 1928, the Old Hospital on College Hill overlooks the town of Williamson, West Virginia. The hospital was built to replace the original hospital downtown that burned down in 1926. Named Williamson Memorial Hospital at the time, the hospital remained in use until 1988 when the current modern hospital was […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
WVNS

Cole Chevy dealership holds Independence Day celebration in Mercer County

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One car dealership is celebrating Independence Day with the Mercer County community. The Cole Chevy Buick and GMC dealership held a Star-Spangled Celebration for the community. Dealers and workers with Cole grilled and gave away hotdogs and hamburgers. Children spent time playing on the inflatables and bounce house and met with Baby Shark! […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Pay raise for all W.Va. state workers takes effect

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A five percent pay increase for all W.Va. state employees took effect on Friday, July 1, 2022. The increase was passed by lawmakers earlier in the year in the 2022 session. In an interview with WVVA News on Friday, Raleigh County Republican Del. Brandon Steele credited...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zen#Beckley Common Council#Fruits Of Labor#Nexstar Media Inc
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health thanks Young for leading health department

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha-Charleston Board of Health on Friday issued a statement thanking Dr. Sherri Young for her work as health officer and executive director. Young led the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department for three years. She left the agency to focus on a new role as associate chief medical officer to the CAMC Health Network.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Whistlepigs take on River Turtles for Fourth of July showdown

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– There’s no more all-American place to spend the Fourth of July than the baseball field, watching America’s game. That is just what Princeton Whistlepig fans did for the Fourth of July. They headed to Honeycutt Field in Princeton on Monday to watch the Whistlepigs play the River Turtles. One Whistlepigs fan has […]
PRINCETON, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Progress made on new department store

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– Progress is made on turning the old Magic Mart location in Hinton into a Roses Department Store. In February, a deal was signed with Regency Properties to take over the empty store front. So far, the new company is making improvements to the building, including installing new HVAC units. Workers are also […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Senator Capito tours local meat facility

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Business is booming in one Greenbrier County community, and it’s drawing the attention of lawmakers. Senator Shelley Moore Capito made a stop at the Mountain Steer Meat company in White Sulphur Springs, one Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The company includes locally raised and processed beef to be used in […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
wchstv.com

Rick Springfield headlines Charleston Sternwheel Regatta Day Four

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Day four of the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta continued the momentum of the weekend, and brought a big name to the capitol city on the music stage. Kanawha Boulevard was rocking Sunday night, with performances by Matt Mullins and the Bring Downs, '80s cover band...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

City of Welch celebrate Independence Day with weekend Beach Bash

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — The City of Welch is extending an invitation to celebrate Independence Day with them this Saturday, July 2, 2022, at their Coal Town Beach Bash! The Beach Bash will be held at the Martha H. Moore Park and festivities start at 6 pm Food vendors, live music, fireworks, bounce houses and […]
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

Kanawha County Woman Pleads Guilty to Social Security Fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Waller, 45, of St. Albans, pleaded guilty to theft of Social Security benefits. According to court documents and statements made in court, Waller received Social Security Administration (SSA) benefits on behalf of a deceased relative. Waller admitted that she knew that she was not entitled to receive these SSA benefits once her relative passed away in April 2012. Between June 2012 and April 2020, Waller received $84,509 in federal benefits that she was not entitled to receive and converted those SSA benefits to her own use.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

The tradition of Alderson’s 4th Celebration continues

ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – What would the fourth of July in West Virginia be without the Alderson Fourth of July celebration? This year is the 61st annual edition of the renowned celebration in Alderson. Events included the Fourth of July parade, a tug of war contest, a classic car show, a performance by the country band […]
ALDERSON, WV
Lootpress

Meadow River is a sleeper for anglers

The Meadow River currently is being touted among tourists as a feisty little stream that offers a medley of opportunities for both anglers and kayakers. The Meadow’s shaded summer pools keep fishermen coming back year after year, and its lower reaches attract a growing number of kayakers in spring when the stream kicks up its whitewater heels.
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy