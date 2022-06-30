ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Job fair in Sarasota with over 400 job openings, employers will hire on the spot

By Leilyn Torres
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mlJlG_0gQNFwqx00

JobLink USA and 20 of Sarasota's top employers will partner together to host its annual Sarasota/Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair on Thursday, June 30.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center, located at 975 University Parkway in Sarasota. Employees will be hiring on the spot for over 400 job openings in fields like sales, medical, law enforcement, maintenance and professional.

Some of the featured employers at this year's event include the Sarasota and Manatee Government and the Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can learn more and pre register for the event by clicking here .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFLA

Manatee County deputy remembered in honorary ride

The "Beyond the Call of Duty Ride to Remember" rolling memorial will be stopping at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office Operations Center on Monday, July 4 to honor Deputy Douglas Clark and all those who died in the line of duty across the U.S. in 2021.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
sarasotanewsleader.com

Later this summer, Sarasota County residents expected to be able to apply for concealed carry permits at Mid-County Tax Collector’s Office

Tax Collector Ford-Coates provides update as part of her 2023 fiscal year budget presentation to County Commission. A couple of times in recent months, Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler has bemoaned the fact that the Sarasota County Tax Collector’s Office had won state approval to enable residents to sign up for concealed carry permits; yet, the service still was not being offered.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Job Fair#Hampton Inn#Manatee Government
amisun.com

Hunters Point dock permit hearing to continue

CORTEZ – The public can watch the next Hunters Point Resort & Marina dock permit challenge hearing on Zoom, scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 16 at 9:30 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFWMD) office in Tampa. Additional hearing dates, if needed, are scheduled...
CORTEZ, FL
Longboat Observer

3 short drives from Sarasota where Old Florida has been preserved in an oasis

It’s a city known for its beaches and posh resorts. But it’s nestled in a thicket of forests and wide-open spaces. Sarasota, bordered on the west by the Sarasota Bay, stands in the shadow of the Myakka State Forest, a natural habitat that provides a home for deer and countless species of birds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
travelawaits.com

My 6 Favorite Hikes Near Tampa, Florida

There is much more to do in Tampa than savoring a Cuban sandwich, watching the NFL Buccaneers or MLB Rays play, or spending the day at Busch Gardens. In fact, the outdoor recreation found in the Tampa area is incredible from paddle boarding to kayaking and yes, even hiking. Now,...
TAMPA, FL
tinyhousetalk.com

Cabin with 5 Acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000

This is a tiny cabin with 5 acres in Zolfo Springs, Florida for $250,000. 5 acres with 407′ frontage to Charlie Creek with electricity, a working well, and high speed internet via satellite. Don’t miss other interesting tiny homes and cabins like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter...
ZOLFO SPRINGS, FL
fox13news.com

CDC links Sarasota ice cream maker to deadly listeria outbreak

SARASOTA, Fla. - Amid the investigation into a multi-state listeria outbreak, officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning retailers who sell ice cream from Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota not to serve the products to customers until further notice. Health officials with the CDC and the...
SARASOTA, FL
thegabber.com

Home Sales in Gulfport, Florida for June 24-30

This 1,952-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath home, built in 1952, listed for $499,000 and sold for $475,000. This 1971 home has 986 square feet, three bedrooms, and one bath. It listed for $350,000 and sold for $365,000. Team Gabber brought back the print version of the newspaper, and we've redesigned our website...
GULFPORT, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

ABC Action News WFTS

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abcactionnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy