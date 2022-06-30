ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee pharmacist urge people to wait to buy Plan B until needed

By Sarah McGrew
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BOmdl_0gQNFo2N00

Demand is increasing for emergency contraceptive pills, like Plan B, following the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade last week. Those pills are also know as morning after pills.

Across the country, including in Wisconsin, there are reports of people stocking up on the drug, but some pharmacists are discouraging that.

Dr. Hasim Zaibak at Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee said he has already had customers come in to buy multiple units of the drug.

"Honestly, we're discouraging it," Zaibak said.

He said he's discouraging people from stocking up on the medicine because it's important that it remains available when people need it and that there's equitable access to it. He also said emergency contraceptives have a shelf life of about nine to 12 months and aren't effective past their expiration date.

He said there's no issue with supply right now.

"The wholesalers have a lot of it. Maybe at the retail level, some of the retailers are out because of the panic, but at the wholesale level there's really no shortage," Zaibak said. "We actually ordered a lot of them to let people know, don't worry, we have it and we have a lot of it."

But because of the increased demand, some national drugstore chains have limited the number of units you can purchase at a time.

Zaibak also wants people to know that emergency contraceptive pills are not abortion pills.

WATCH : Do you know the difference between emergency contraceptives and abortion pills?

The difference between emergency contraceptives and abortion pills

"If the lady is pregnant, [Plan B] is not something she can use to cause abortion," Zaibak said.

According to American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, emergency contraceptives have to be taken within 72 hours of sexual intercourse and are only effective before an established pregnancy. Abortion pills can be used up to 10 weeks after becoming pregnant and are used to terminate an existing pregnancy.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa's 88th Annual 4th of July Parade

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - One of Wisconsin’s largest 4th of July parades is getting ready to kick off later this morning. Brian is in Wauwatosa with a sneak peek on the 88th annual Wauwatosa Fourth of July Parade.
WAUWATOSA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Health
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

Milwaukee Clinic Offers Services to Underinsured Patients

Research indicates that Milwaukee currently has 1 primary care provider to every 1,355 residents and that the areas experiencing the highest levels of poverty include 45% of the overall county population, but only 27% of primary care. Primary care providers that do practice within the city are not in the areas of greatest need.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Sheboygan PD asks for patience as thousands expected at lakefront

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Sheboygan wants those planning on celebrating to know certain rules regarding alcohol, boats and bonfires ahead of the Fourth of July. The Sheboygan Police Department wanted to remind those planning to celebrate in the city. Authorities mention that thousands are expected at the lakefront area.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wpr.org

Milwaukee Public Schools require federal college aid application before graduation

Hoping to encourage more students to pursue college, Milwaukee Public Schools will require completion of federal financial aid applications before graduation. In a unanimous vote, members of the Milwaukee County Board of School Directors approved a recommendation that FAFSA applications be added to existing graduation requirements. During a board committee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Emergency Contraceptives#Pharmacists#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court#Hayat Pharmacy
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Heat advisory for parts of SE Wisconsin, noon-8 p.m. Tuesday

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory to be in effect for several counties in southeast Wisconsin from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5. Monitor the FOX6 Weather Experts forecast for updates. The counties impacted include Waukesha, Racine, Kenosha, Jefferson, and Walworth. Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com...
WISCONSIN STATE
WISN

Waukesha postpones July Fourth fireworks due to weather

WAUKESHA, Wis. — The city of Waukesha has postponed its fireworks show and Beer Garden planned for Monday, July Fourth due to the possibility of severe weather. The city said it is looking at future dates to reschedule the show. The Waukesha Fourth of July parade is still scheduled...
WAUKESHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

TSA stop at Milwaukee airport leads to trafficking, fraud charges

MILWAUKEE - A New York man is charged with human trafficking and other crimes after being stopped at Milwaukee's Mitchell International Airport on June 23. Prosecutors say Alfredo Davis, 37, forced a woman to take part in a bank fraud scheme across the U.S. Milwaukee County sheriff's deputies were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Excitement on the eve of Milwaukee's firework display

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's July 3 fireworks show will return to the lakefront Sunday after a two-year hiatus. The crowds will follow suit. Eager campers already set up shop at Juneau and Veteran's Park Saturday afternoon. Areas of the parks are roped off by those claiming their spots. "Been here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee and other municipalities postponing fireworks due to weather

MILWAUKEE — Due to the possibility of severe storms, many municipalities throughout southeastern Wisconsin have postponed their 4th of July fireworks displays. Here is the updated list:. Milwaukee fireworks in city parks: Alcott Park, Enderis Playfield, Gordon Park, Humboldt Park, Jackson Park, Dr. M.L. King Jr. Park, Lake Park,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
discoverhometown.com

Photos from Hartford, WI Fourth of July parade

A Color Guard leads the Fourth of July parade in Hartford, WI. Other units in the parade include (below photos, clockwise from upper left) Cub Scout Pack 3794, Aspen Sky winery and event center, the Slinger High School band, Glacier Hills area Girl Scouts, Cedar Springs Ranch, Washington County Executive Josh Schoemann, and the Hartford City Band.
HARTFORD, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy