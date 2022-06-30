ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

Man, 44, Shot in Taunton

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker
nbcboston.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 44-year-old man was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Taunton, Massachusetts, police said. Taunton police were called to...

www.nbcboston.com

nbcboston.com

Man Killed, Another Critically Injured in July Fourth Shooting in Randolph

One man is dead and another is fighting for his life after they were shot outside an entertainment venue on the Fourth of July in Randolph, Massachusetts, officials announced. Randolph police responded to a parking area near the Mojitos Country Club for a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. Monday and found two victims with critical injuries.
RANDOLPH, MA
WCVB

At least 10 people shot in multiple incidents overnight in Boston

BOSTON — Police responded to at least six shootings overnight across Boston, in which at least 10 people were wounded. According to officials, the shootings occurred in Mattapan, Dorchester, Roxbury, Hyde Park and the South End. "Investigations are underway and my heart goes out to the family members and...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police, EMS respond to five shootings overnight

BOSTON — Boston Police and EMS were extremely busy, responding to several shootings overnight. Boston 25 confirmed with Boston EMS that at least seven people were transported to the hospital from five different neighborhoods in the city. Boston EMS’s night began and ended in Mattapan. Boston EMS confirms...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Search Underway for Missing Boater in Winchester

There was a water search underway Monday for a potential missing boater in Winchester, Massachusetts, state police announced. Massachusetts State Police confirmed their divers and helicopter are involved in the search in the area of Shannon Beach and the Medford Boat Club. A man in his 50s was reported missing...
WINCHESTER, MA
ABC6.com

Pawtucket man arrested after road rage incident

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a Pawtucket man was arrested after a road rage incident Saturday. State police said Harry Cornier, 45, and two other motorcyclists were on the off-ramp to Thurbers Avenue just after 4 p.m. Cornier allegedly hit the mirror off a moving...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot in SUV near Mass and Cass

BOSTON — A man was injured in a shooting near Mass and Cass early Sunday. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. on the Mass. Ave. Connector from I-93 South. State Police said two SUVs were traveling toward Mass and Cass when one pulled up alongside the other, and a person inside fired several shots.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Tewksbury Man

A Massachusetts man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him. Middlesex County resident Richard Killen, age 75, of Tewksbury, left his house sometime around 11:30am walking his dog, Tewksbury Police said. He was last seen wearing shorts and a T-shirt and is approximately 5-oot-10,...
TEWKSBURY, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
CBS Boston

Police identify man charged in stabbing on Boston Common

BOSTON – Police confirmed that a suspect accused of fleeing on a bicycle after stabbing someone on Boston Common on Saturday was arrested.The stabbing happened near the Boylston MBTA Station during the busy holiday weekend.Witnesses recorded video of a man riding off on a bicycle following a fight. The same bicycle was later seen about a block away with an evidence market nearby.On Sunday, Boston Police confirmed that Tjay Carter, 39, of Boston is the man who allegedly stabbed the victim and rode off.Carter has been charged with threats and assault with intent to murder. He was also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and three counts of assault and battery on a police officer. 
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest Three Suspects on Weapon and Drug Charges in Dorchester

At about 10:30 PM, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, officers assigned to District B-3 (Mattapan), made an onsite drug and firearm arrest after a traffic stop in the area of Greenwood Street and Harvard Avenue in Dorchester. While on patrol, officers observed a motor vehicle fail to stop for three...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Person Shot in Dorchester, Police Say

A person was shot in Dorchester Friday, Boston police said. No one has been arrested. The shooting was reported on Carmen Street near Radcliffe Street, police said. The victim is expected to survive, according to police. Officers were searching for whoever did the shooting, police said. This breaking news story...
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
GoLocalProv

RI State Police Arrest Man for Road Rage Incident on Route 95

Rhode Island State Police (RISP) arrested a man following a road rage incident on Route 95 in Providence on Saturday. Shortly after 4 PM, RISP said that Troopers arrested Harry Cornier, age 45, Pawtucket. He is being charged with reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and obstruction of an officer in execution...
PROVIDENCE, RI
liveboston617.org

Person Shot in Dorchester Expected to Survive

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on July 1, 2022, a person was shot in Dorchester. District B-3 Officers and Boston EMS responded to multiple 911 calls stating a man had been shot near the intersection of Radcliffe Street and Carmen Street. When Officers and EMTs arrived they discovered an injured person laying in the street with at least one bullet wound in the leg with possible additional injuries.
BOSTON, MA

