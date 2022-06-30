ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Hoosiers from across southern Indiana protest SCOTUS ruling

WHAS 11
 5 days ago

Protestors of all ages grouped together...

www.whas11.com

WHAS 11

Flags to be lowered in Kentucky after 3 officers killed

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Flags at Kentucky state buildings will be lowered to half-staff Tuesday morning in honor of three officers who were killed when a man with a rifle opened fire on police attempting to serve a warrant, Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. Flags will remain at half-staff until...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WHAS 11

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
NEWPORT, KY
WHAS 11

Drivers making budget cuts as Indiana raises its gas tax yet again

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here, but with gas prices so high, few people feel like celebrating. "Ridiculous. I don't go anywhere anymore. Kids don't like to hear it, sorry can't go. I usually help people, give them rides and, sorry I can't help you. It's hard," said Lenice Bailey of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
