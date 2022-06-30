ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Girl, 13, found dead in Pueblo West home

By Stephanie Butzer
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cRWpm_0gQNDOM100

PUEBLO, Colo. — A 13-year-old was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday in Pueblo West, according to the local sheriff's office.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said the girl's body was found in her home along the 600 block of E. Clarion Drive on Monday morning.

Deputies responded to the home after receiving a report of an unresponsive person, according to the sheriff's office.

Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter has identified the young girl as Haley Perkins. He determined the manner of death was homicide.

Deputies deemed her death suspicious due to her age. No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information about this is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or contact Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com .

No other details are available.

Comments / 4

Related
KKTV

Suspect dead after standoff in Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead following an hours-long standoff in Old Colorado City Sunday. Police say they found the suspect dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers responded to a 911 call just after 7:30 a.m. regarding a domestic disturbance at a home on Landis...
KKTV

Colorado Springs man arrested after allegedly forcing his way into 5 apartments, assaulting multiple residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man barged into five different apartments and assaulted multiple people before police officers and a canine detained him Sunday night. Residents at an apartment building on La Salle Street just east of Union began calling 911 just before 9:30 p.m. as the suspect went from unit to unit, kicking down each door.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Westcliffe man killed in weekend crash

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. — A 60-year-old man from Westcliffe was killed in a crash on Colorado 69 Saturday. It happened near milepost 50, south of Westcliffe, at about 5:00 p.m. The crash involved a semi truck and two other cars. Colorado State Patrol said a Lincoln Navigator and a Toyota Tacoma were driving southbound when a semi, traveling in the northbound lane, crossed into the oncoming traffic.
WESTCLIFFE, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#E Clarion Drive
FOX21News.com

Multiple home invasions tied to one man, police say

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Sunday night, just before 9:30 p.m., the Colorado Springs Police Department said it received multiple calls of home invasions in the 1900 block of East La Salle Street, just east of the Patty Jewett Golf Course, past Union Boulevard. Police say a man was able...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Inmate found dead in El Paso County Jail

COLORADO SPRINGS — A woman in custody at the El Paso County jail was found dead in her cell on July 3, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. EPSO reported the woman was found unresponsive just after 9:15 p.m. and that, although life saving measures were taken, she passed away.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 inmates die in 12-hour period at El Paso County jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two inmates died within 12 hours at the El Paso County jail. The sheriff’s office said the first inmate was found unconscious in her cell around 9:15 Sunday night. Despite life-saving efforts by jail staff and, later, EMTs and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the inmate could not be revived.
KRDO

Street flooding blocks road in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) says that Austin Bluffs Parkway and Morning Sun Ave is temporarily blocked due to street flooding. CSPD asks the public to avoid the area. CSPD also reminds drivers to never drive into standing or flowing water. The flooding is due...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police confirm one person shot in Palmer Park area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police tell 11 News one person has been shot in the Palmer Park area. According to police, a disturbance call in the Palmer Park area near North Academy Boulevard in the eastern part of the city, led them to finding a person with a gunshot wound. Police tell 11 News the person that has been shot has been transported to the hospital with severe injuries.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Palmer Park Boulevard closed for investigation after possible shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Palmer Park Boulevard from Academy Boulevard to Potter Drive is currently closed to traffic as police investigate a potential shooting in the area. Colorado Springs Police say around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday July 3, patrol officers responded to the 3900 block of Palmer Park Boulevard for a reported disturbance, possibly The post Palmer Park Boulevard closed for investigation after possible shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

COLD CASE: Where is 16-year-old Angela Stevens?

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Cold Case detectives are still actively working to find answers regarding a 16-year-old who went missing in 1996. Angela Stevens was last seen by a CHINS-UP staff member just before 6:50 a.m. when Stevens ran from the facility. She was last seen wearing a fuchsia hat […]
KRDO

Search for men connected to stolen truck out of Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men connected to a stolen vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, a stolen truck out of Pueblo was found at a Shell Station in Pueblo West. Now, deputies are searching for the men seen below. Anyone...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Jul 1 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Jasmine Steele, 21, is a Black woman, 5’04”, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.Steele has a warrant for Assault 1- Serious Bodily Injury. Her bond is $200,000. Steven Davis, 41, is a White male, 5’11”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Homicide investigation underway in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available to the public with a homicide investigation underway in a small Colorado community. Friday night, 11 News reached out to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office concerning the investigation. Sheriff Allen Cooper responded within minutes providing the following statement:. “The Fremont...
PENROSE, CO
KKTV

1 killed in deadly rollover involving semi-truck in Custer County

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A semi-truck lost control on a winding road late Saturday afternoon, causing a deadly collision with two other vehicles. According to State Patrol, the driver was attempting to navigate a “sweeping” curve while heading north on Highway 69 but took it too wide and ended up in the southbound lane. The semi flipped and rolled on top of a Lincoln Navigator, crushing the driver, then crashed head-on into an oncoming Toyota Tacoma. The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene; everyone else involved, including the semi driver, were transported to the hospital with an array of minor to moderate injuries.
CUSTER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Southern Colorado K9s come together for training

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Search & Rescue teams of El Paso, Teller and Fremont Counties had a special training day with their K9s on Saturday. The K9s practiced air scenting, trailing and skills for detecting human remains. In addition to practicing these vital skills, the K9s had the...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy