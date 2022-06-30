TRACK AND FIELD: AAU qualifier set to challenge West Texas athletes

West Texas Track Club’s Arianna Escobedo, 16, competes in the high jump event during the 18th Annual Dr. Daniel Cepero Track & Field Meet Friday afternoon at Ratliff Stadium.

The West Texas AAU National Qualifying Meet will kick off Thursday, where track and field athletes from across Region 18 will have the chance to qualify for the national meet in North Carolina.

“For a while, West Texas has been going to Dallas to do the regional meet. There hasn’t been a regional meet here in a long time,” said Lamont Smith, who is the District Manager for AAU Track and Field in West Texas.

The new regional qualifier will help to provide local athletes with the same opportunities as others throughout the nation.

“It’s really an area that’s been overlooked for so long. AAU wants to give the kids out in West Texas the same opportunity that everyone has throughout the country,” Smith said.

Boys and girls of all ages up to 18 will compete in multiple events over the course of the event, which will take place June 30 to July 2 Ratliff Stadium.

The event will include local club teams such as the West Texas Track Club and Flying Lyons, as well as teams from Arlington, Abilene and Crane.

Thursday’s event lineup will begin at 8 a.m. and feature the multi-events such as the decathlon, heptathlon and pentathlon.

Longer races will take place later that night including the 3,000 meter, 2,000 meter steeplechase and 3,200 meter relay, in addition to the 100 meter prelims.

Field events like discus, javelin and pole vault will also take place Thursday.

Friday’s schedule will include a different variation of the decathlon and heptathlon, in addition to more field events like the hammer throw, high jump and shot put.

The finale on Saturday will showcase the finals of the 100 meter, as well as the hurdles races and both the 400 meter and 1600 meter relays.

The top six finishers from individual running events, top six field event finishers, top six relay teams and top four multi-event finishers will qualify for the 56th National AAU Junior Olympic Games.

The national competition is scheduled from July 30 to August 6 and will be held at North Carolina A&T University in Greensboro, North Carolina.

>> Follow Nicholas Pursley on Twitter at @nicholaspursley