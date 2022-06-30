FOX 32 Chicago's Tia Ewing joins police looking for carjackers: special report

CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. Police found the man, who is in his 40s or 50s, lying in the middle of the street around 3:35 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
An Illinois State Police trooper who stumbled upon a car “sideshow” near Chicago’s Goose Island early Sunday got quite a surprise when the crowd of people swarmed his squad car, jumped on the vehicle, and busted its windshield. His dash camera captured it all and we’re going to share it with you.
A man who police say is a person of interest in a deadly mass shooting during a Fourth of July parade was an aspiring rapper who came from a prominent Highland Park family. FOX 32's Dane Placko sheds more light on what we know about Robert Crimo.
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is charged with spraying mace inside the Emerald Loop bar in the Loop early Sunday morning. Chicago police said Nkosi Hampton, 24, sprayed a chemical into the crowd inside the bar on North Wabash. Then, he allegedly sprayed two Chicago police officers and hit one of them with the mace can.
CHICAGO — Fifty-five people have been shot, seven fatally, in Chicago as the extended Fourth of July weekend continues. Those shot include a 10-year-old boy who was inside his home when he was shot three times. The numbers reflect shootings from Friday at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday morning. The latest shooting happened in […]
CHICAGO - Witnesses described pandemonium after a mass shooting Monday at a July 4 parade that killed at least six people and injured 34 in the upscale Chicago suburb of Highland Park, according to reports. "It looked like a war zone," Paul Chesler, 75, told Fox News Digital. Chesler and...
CHICAGO - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for shooting a 14-year-old boy to death last January on the Near West Side. Javion Ivy was on the street around 3:52 p.m. on Jan. 12 when he was shot in the chest by an unknown offender in the 2200 block of West Adams Street, police said.
Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen says police have identified a person of interest in an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities described 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III's car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
CHICAGO (CBS) – A rowdy group attacked Chicago police officers on the city's Northwest Side overnight. Video sent to us by a viewer shows a rowdy crowd attacking the squad cars of Chicago police in Portage Park - right at the Six Corners intersection. The crowd can be seen...
Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in July Forth shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago are seeking to identify the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A picture being shared across social media Monday shows the boy, who is...
Chicago police have opened an internal investigation after a man claiming to be an off-duty officer was captured on cellphone video pinning a boy to the ground outside a Starbucks in Park Ridge. That 14-year-old boy's mother believes it was motivated by race and is expressing her outrage on Facebook.
A man claiming to be an off-duty Chicago PD officer pinned a 14-year-old boy to the ground with his knee after accusing him of stealing his own son's bike -- and the whole thing was caught on video. The boy's parents tell TMZ the incident happened Friday at a Starbucks...
South Side, Chicago (CP) — Man killed on 111th & King Drive; Chicago Police released surveillance video of a man that was shot and killed on 111th & King Drive a few weeks ago. That little girl was standing right there I can’t even imagine how terrified she was.
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning from the Logan Square neighborhood. Michael McGowan was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Haussen Court, according to a CPD missing person alert. He...
CHICAGO - Two 16-year-olds are charged with beating up a disabled man in Chicago's Loop and carjacking his car. Chicago police said the victims targeted the man on South Michigan Avenue near Millennium Park on Saturday night. Police said the victim is a 60-year-old disabled man. The two 16-year-old males...
CHCIAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released surveillance pictures and video of a South Side shooting with the hopes of catching a killer. Warning: The video of the attack is disturbing. The video shows the man who pulled the trigger on June 20, on East 111th Street. You can see an...
