Chicago, IL

FOX 32 Chicago's Tia Ewing joins police looking for carjackers: special report

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a FOX 32 Special Report, we recently went...

Man killed in Little Village hit-and-run

CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. Police found the man, who is in his 40s or 50s, lying in the middle of the street around 3:35 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
55 shot, 7 dead, since Friday in Chicago as July 4 weekend continues

CHICAGO — Fifty-five people have been shot, seven fatally, in Chicago as the extended Fourth of July weekend continues. Those shot include a 10-year-old boy who was inside his home when he was shot three times. The numbers reflect shootings from Friday at 5 p.m. until 2 a.m. Monday morning. The latest shooting happened in […]
Highland Park, Illinois parade shooting: Person of interest captured, police say

Highland Park Police identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest in July Forth shooting. Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen said Monday afternoon that police have identified 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III as a person of interest and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police declined to answer questions about how they identified Crimo. Authorities described his car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
South Side, Chicago: Man killed on 111th & King Drive

South Side, Chicago (CP) — Man killed on 111th & King Drive; Chicago Police released surveillance video of a man that was shot and killed on 111th & King Drive a few weeks ago. That little girl was standing right there I can’t even imagine how terrified she was.
Man, 70, reported missing from Logan Square

CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 70-year-old man who was reported missing Sunday morning from the Logan Square neighborhood. Michael McGowan was last seen around 8 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of North Haussen Court, according to a CPD missing person alert. He...
