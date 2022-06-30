FOX 32 Chicago's Tia Ewing joins police looking for carjackers: special report

CHICAGO - A man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Monday in the Little Village neighborhood. Police found the man, who is in his 40s or 50s, lying in the middle of the street around 3:35 a.m. in the 3200 block of South Pulaski Road. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO