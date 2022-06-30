ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

77-Year-Old San Jose Woman Accused of Starting House Fire That Left Husband Dead

By NBC Bay Area staff
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 77-year-old San Jose woman is accused of starting a fire at her home that ultimately left her husband dead, police announced Wednesday. Rebecca Makino has been arrested and faces...

