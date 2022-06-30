77-Year-Old San Jose Woman Accused of Starting House Fire That Left Husband Dead

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a juvenile in possession of a ghost gun Sunday evening, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department (SJPD). While conducting a fireworks enforcement in Alviso, SJPD officers made contact with a 15-year-old boy who was in possession of a ghost gun. The teenager was arrested and booked into juvenile hall.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found fatally shot early Monday inside a home in Oakland's Adams Point neighborhood. The pair were found by officers after someone called 911 about 12:30 a.m. requesting a welfare check on a family member in the 300 block of Perkins Street, according to police.
An understaffed San Jose Fire Department has had its hands full all spring and summer long with several calls every day reporting illegal fires. “It takes one spark to create a fire that can easily spread to homes and businesses, and that’s the last thing we want to see,” said Erica Ray of the San Jose Fire Department.
Aerial photo released by SJPD shows several police vehicles blocking roads surrounding the sideshow Saturday night. Officers made seven arrests on various weapons and firearms charges, and confiscated two guns.
The California Highway Patrol said a man died following a crash on southbound Interstate 280 near the Trousdale exit in Millbrae Saturday. Traffic was impacted and a Sig Alert went out at 4:40 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol, a man carjacked another person in San Bruno, when he...
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for three suspects linked to an armed robbery and attempted homicide back on March 3, the San Jose Police Department announced in a news release Friday. The incident happened around 12:25 a.m. on the the 900 block of South Winchester Boulevard where three unidentified males entered a […]
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police have arrested four suspects following a violent string of home invasions, including occasions where several men bound an elderly couple with belts before stealing their bank cards and jewelry and then continued on to hold a father and toddler at gunpoint. Police on...
The man and woman in this picture are suspected of trying to steal the wallet of a woman who was walking down El Camino Real in Palo Alto, police said. A woman holding a clutch purse on a shoulder strap was walking south on the west side of El Camino in the 3900 block (between Happy Donuts and Los Robles Ave. in the block that includes the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park) at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.
We’re not giving up their names or other identifying details for obvious reasons but we were able to hook up with and debrief an Alamo couple who found themselves staring down the barrel of a shotgun and pistol during a recent robbery in Walnut Creek. We sketched in broad...
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they arrested a man after starting a fight with a fireworks vendor while intoxicated. The man also challenged the police to a fight when they arrived. When police arrived, he dove onto the ground when he saw there were five officers, said police. The man was taken to San
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A 17-month child molestation investigation came to end this week when a 43-year-old man confessed to deputies, according to the San Joaquin Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Close, of Stockton, was arrested Wednesday after 11 a.m. after confessing to detectives of molesting three separate victims, the sheriff’s office said. Close was […]
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said it was investigating a homicide in a park on Cosumnes Drive Friday. Police said that offices responded to a call around 10 a.m. of a person shot. Stockton Police said officers found a 50-year-old male with at least one gunshot wound who died of his injuries […]
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP has told KION that at least one person is dead after a crash Friday morning at Alisal Road and Hartnell Road. CHP said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. when a speeding vehicle hit a piece of farm equipment. The road will be closed for at least another hour. The remaining
An East Bay man has been arrested for attempting to kidnap and sexually assault a woman while she was gardening in her front lawn. Rafael Mendoza-Reyes, 21, of Concord, was charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor.
OAKLAND, Calif. - Two Oakland police officers who were chasing after a sideshow suspect that caused a deadly crash have had their police powers revoked amid allegations of "irregularities and discrepancies" in their actions, the police chief said Wednesday. "We identified potential misconduct, very serious potential misconduct," said Police Chief...
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) - Officers arrested four teenagers Sunday morning who reportedly held up a driver at gunpoint and led a high speed chase before being caught, police said.At around 1 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a carjacking near the intersection of South 7th and East Reed streets. The victim informed responding officers that after he had parked his vehicle, four men wearing masks demanded his car and property at gunpoint. After complying, the suspects drove off in the stolen car.Officers located the stolen vehicle an hour later. The suspects then led police on a high speed...
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Two teenagers were shot after their car ran out of gas on Tuesday night, Union City police said. The teens, ages 15 and 17, were in a group of five people who attempted to push their vehicle to a gas station on Whipple Road near A Street. Just before 10 […]
OAKLAND, Calif. - An at-risk woman who was reported missing earlier this month in Oakland was found dead in Alameda, Oakland police said Wednesday. According to the Oakland Police Department's Missing Person Unit, Zoe Hunt, 18, was located by Alameda police on June 20. Alameda police were initially unaware of...
