77-Year-Old San Jose Woman Accused of Starting House Fire That Left Husband Dead

The man and woman in this picture are suspected of trying to steal the wallet of a woman who was walking down El Camino Real in Palo Alto, police said. A woman holding a clutch purse on a shoulder strap was walking south on the west side of El Camino in the 3900 block (between Happy Donuts and Los Robles Ave. in the block that includes the Buena Vista Mobile Home Park) at about 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, according to police.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO