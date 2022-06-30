MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL: RockHounds pitching leads to third straight win

Members of the Midland RockHounds celebrate after their 2-1 win over the San Antonio Missions Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark in Midland. (Chris Amaya|Odessa American)

MIDLAND The strong start to the second half of the Midland RockHounds season continued Wednesday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

A 2-1 victory over the San Antonio Missions extended Midland’s winning streak to three games and helped the team get out to a two-game advantage in its recent series.

The low scoring affair saw the RockHounds take the first lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.

William Simoneit got the momentum flowing with a one-run double to left field, driving in JJ Schwarz to go up 1-0.

Austin Beck singled on the following at-bat to score Simoneit and extend the advantage.

It took the Missions a while to get their bats going, but Jorge Ona’s RBI single in the top of the seventh helped San Antonio cut the deficit to 2-1.

The score held up as Austin Briggs was credited with the save after taking over on the mound for the RockHounds in the top of the ninth.

The RockHounds pitchers combined to allow three hits in the contest with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Midland (33-38 overall) will continue its series against the Missions at 7 p.m. Thursday at Momentum Bank Ballpark.