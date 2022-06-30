Two Officer Involved Shootings Wednesday Evening in North Texas
(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the...www.klif.com
(WBAP/KLIF) – Irving / Fort Worth – There have been 2 officer involved shootings in North Texas. One involved a suspect who was shot and killed at the...www.klif.com
Do not bring a gun to the emergency department. Do not fire it at people in the emergency department and you would still be alive
Comments / 1