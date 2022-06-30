ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powerball: Did you win Wednesday’s $365 million drawing? Someone did.

By National Desk
 5 days ago
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot last reset after someone won $454 million on April 27. A single ticket-holder in Vermont won Wednesday’s drawing. The estimated jackpot was $365...

CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPI News

$250,000 lottery winner wins another $200,000 from the same store

June 10 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman who won a $250,000 jackpot in 2020 scored a $200,000 jackpot this month from a ticket purchased from the same store. The South Carolina Education Lottery said the Midlands woman bought a 20X The Money scratch-off ticket from the Spring Valley Convenience Store in Columbia last week and scored a $200,000 top prize.
COLUMBIA, SC
Chip Chick

This Guy Won $2 Million Dollars And He Owes It All To His Dog

We've discovered one of the cutest and most surprising lottery stories ever!. Leonard Linton, a 42-year-old man from Pinetta, Florida has recently won the Florida Lottery from using a '100x The Cash' scratch-off game. Leonard does have a special someone to thank for his big winnings - his little dachshund named Ivy!
PINETTA, FL
UPI News

North Carolina man changes lottery routine, wins $1 million

June 14 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man said deviating from his usual lottery-playing routine led to his winning a $1 million jackpot from a scratch-off ticket. Yamir Bryant of Arden told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he had been planning to visit his usual store last Thursday evening, but he decided to mix it up and try buying a scratch-off from another store.
ASHEVILLE, NC
UPI News

Maryland man buys two lottery tickets by mistake, doubles his winnings

June 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland man mistakenly bought two lottery tickets with the same numbers, unintentionally doubling his winnings when the numbers came up. Adopting the moniker "Annapolis Man" to protect his anonymity, the 39-year-old truck driver scored a total of $50,000 after playing his birth-date numbers 72782 in the June 18 Pick 5 Evening Drawing.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
TODAY.com

Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

There was one winning ticket sold in Vermont for Powerball’s $366 million jackpot on Wednesday. The numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and the Powerball was 14. It was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since late April.June 30, 2022.
UPI News

Uber driver's 'very generous tip' leads to $100,000 lottery jackpot

June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland Uber driver said he used a "very generous" tip from a passenger to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot. The 40-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials he had just dropped off his last passenger of the day when he noticed he needed gas and made a stop at the Colesville Road Exxon in Colesville.
COLESVILLE, MD
UPI News

Maryland woman collects her third lottery jackpot in five years

June 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman is celebrating her luck for a third time after collecting her third lottery prize of at least $100,000 in five years. The 30-year-old Wicomico County woman told Maryland Lottery officials she and her husband have developed a system for playing scratch-off lottery games.
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

