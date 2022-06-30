Freida Pinto looks pretty in yellow pleated gown with cascading sleeves at the NYC premiere of her movie Mr. Malcolm's List

Slumdog Millionaire alum Freida Pinto was as welcome as the sunshine in her dramatic dress at the Manhattan premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List, which was held at the DGA Theater on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old SAG Award winner looked pretty in a yellow-pleated Naeem Khan Resort 23 halter gown, featuring cascading tie-on sleeves, which was selected by stylist Erin Walsh.

Hairstylist Joseph Chase coiffed Freida's sleek partial updo for the red carpet festivities.

Make-up artist Daniel Martin brought out Pinto's brows and applied dark brown eye shadow to her lids while keeping her lip nude.

The South Asian sensation portrays scheming country girl Selina Dalton - who courts the wealthy Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) - in the colorblind-casted Regency romance, which hits US theaters this Friday.

'Selina is part of Julia [Thistlewaite's revenge] ploy but is unaware of what she's walking into,' Freida defended to the Boston Herald on Wednesday.

'Only Mr. Malcolm is so charming and so real that she sees through all of the facade that he puts on in society, and really starts falling in love with him. This is obviously going to be a problem for Julia because she didn’t mean for Selena to really fall in love with Mr. Malcolm.

Cast and crew pic: Freida proudly posed beside director Emma Holly Jones (M) and her castmates Sope Dirisu (L), Zawe Ashton (2-L), and Theo James (R)

'So Selena has her own little hill to climb: She comes to the city looking to reconnect with her friend and also maybe find love along the way. But she least expects to find it with someone like Mr. Malcolm, which is a fun little twist in the tale.'

Pinto proudly posed beside director Emma Holly Jones and her castmates Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James.

The Mira, Royal Detective star was joined at the screening by Huma Abedin, who's best known as the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the ex-wife of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Missing from Freida's side was her seven-month-old son Rumi-Ray from her 20-month marriage to photographer Cory Tran, who's hard at work training to climb the Himalayas this fall.

Pinto recently returned to the States from England where she filmed a mystery role in My Mother's Wedding alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas also stars in her feature directorial debut, which just wrapped principal photography, and she revealed she caught COVID-19 at some point during the shoot.

The Freebird Films Entertainment founder shared a sweet moment at the premiere with her co-star Zawe Ashton where they held hands.

Tom Hiddleston's 37-year-old fiancée - who plays scheming socialite Julia Thistlewaite - reportedly debuted her baby bump in a caped off-the-shoulder embellished gown featuring an empire waist.

Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù - who plays the titular role in the 19th century movie - looked dapper in a shiny navy-blue Prada suit over a black Prada turtleneck and matching boots.

Dual action star Theo James - who plays Captain Henry Ossory - wore a simple white Polo shirt beneath his black double-breasted suit and matching loafers.

Last Train to Christmas actress Siânad Gregory - who plays Molly - flaunted her fit figure in a black cut-out dress and grey studded Valentino Garavani slingback heels.

The Welsh actress posed with her top-hatted castmate Divian Ladwa, who plays John and did a takeover of the Mr. Malcolm's List Instagram account for the event.

Author Suzanne Allain - whose 2009 novel was adapted for the film - glammed up in a black velvet dress featuring a polka dot bodice and sleeves.

Also glamming up from behind the camera were Mr. Malcolm's List producers Laura Rister, Katie Holly, and Laura Lewis.

Thor: Love and Thunder actress Pom Klementieff flashed a hint of her criss-crossing bra beneath a dark denim ensemble and gold platform heels selected by stylist Sandra Amador.

Ms. Marvel actress Alysia Reiner opted for a silver button-up cocktail dress while Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder wore a coral floral pencil dress.

Rocking not-so-basic black attire at the premiere were The Expanse star Dominique Tipper, Paradise Square thespian Sidney DuPont, and Women 360 Model Giza LaGarce.

For the premiere's 'VIP reception,' Freida slipped out of her canary yellow dress and into a striking beaded number that gave a glimpse at her toned midsection.

It consisted of a sparkly bustier top with a scalloped design and a pair of high-waisted pants with beaded embroidery.

She accessorized the glitzy look with a pair of matching drop earrings, a clutch and a silky floor-length vest.

Also present for the reception was co-star Zawe Ashton, who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Tom Hiddleston.

The actress hid her burgeoning bump beneath a frilly off-the-shoulder mini dress with a flirty pink floral pattern. Showing off her toned legs, Zawe rocked a pair of off-white heels.