ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Freida Pinto looks pretty in yellow pleated gown with cascading sleeves at the NYC premiere of her movie Mr. Malcolm's List

By Cassie Carpenter For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Slumdog Millionaire alum Freida Pinto was as welcome as the sunshine in her dramatic dress at the Manhattan premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List, which was held at the DGA Theater on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old SAG Award winner looked pretty in a yellow-pleated Naeem Khan Resort 23 halter gown, featuring cascading tie-on sleeves, which was selected by stylist Erin Walsh.

Hairstylist Joseph Chase coiffed Freida's sleek partial updo for the red carpet festivities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fB63y_0gQNAOSe00
Folds and folds of chiffon! Slumdog Millionaire alum Freida Pinto was as welcome as the sunshine in her dramatic dress at the Manhattan premiere of Mr. Malcolm's List, which was held at the DGA Theater on Wednesday

Make-up artist Daniel Martin brought out Pinto's brows and applied dark brown eye shadow to her lids while keeping her lip nude.

The South Asian sensation portrays scheming country girl Selina Dalton - who courts the wealthy Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) - in the colorblind-casted Regency romance, which hits US theaters this Friday.

'Selina is part of Julia [Thistlewaite's revenge] ploy but is unaware of what she's walking into,' Freida defended to the Boston Herald on Wednesday.

'Only Mr. Malcolm is so charming and so real that she sees through all of the facade that he puts on in society, and really starts falling in love with him. This is obviously going to be a problem for Julia because she didn’t mean for Selena to really fall in love with Mr. Malcolm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTHwF_0gQNAOSe00
Glam time! The 37-year-old SAG Award winner looked pretty in a yellow-pleated Naeem Khan Resort 23 halter gown, featuring cascading tie-on sleeves, which was selected by stylist Erin Walsh
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9Sre_0gQNAOSe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uwMI6_0gQNAOSe00
Shiny locks: Hairstylist Joseph Chase coiffed Freida's sleek partial updo for the red carpet festivities
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYkFW_0gQNAOSe00
Ready for her close-up! Make-up artist Daniel Martin brought out Pinto's brows and applied dark brown eye shadow to her lids while keeping her lip nude
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vts4K_0gQNAOSe00
'She really starts falling in love with him': The South Asian sensation portrays scheming country girl Selina Dalton - who courts the wealthy Mr. Jeremiah Malcolm (Sope Dirisu) - in the colorblind-casted Regency romance, which hits US theaters this Friday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=224Jzc_0gQNAOSe00
Cast and crew pic: Freida proudly posed beside director Emma Holly Jones (M) and her castmates Sope Dirisu (L), Zawe Ashton (2-L), and Theo James (R)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OSf1k_0gQNAOSe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y29oZ_0gQNAOSe00

'So Selena has her own little hill to climb: She comes to the city looking to reconnect with her friend and also maybe find love along the way. But she least expects to find it with someone like Mr. Malcolm, which is a fun little twist in the tale.'

Pinto proudly posed beside director Emma Holly Jones and her castmates Sope Dirisu, Zawe Ashton, and Theo James.

The Mira, Royal Detective star was joined at the screening by Huma Abedin, who's best known as the vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the ex-wife of disgraced New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Missing from Freida's side was her seven-month-old son Rumi-Ray from her 20-month marriage to photographer Cory Tran, who's hard at work training to climb the Himalayas this fall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32udDW_0gQNAOSe00
On daddy duties! Missing from the Mira, Royal Detective star's side was her seven-month-old son Rumi-Ray from her 20-month marriage to photographer Cory Tran, who's hard at work training to climb the Himalayas this fall (pictured June 19)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LUQnr_0gQNAOSe00
'Rumi and mama love London!' Freida (pictured May 11) recently returned to the States from England where she filmed a mystery role in My Mother's Wedding alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EdMl6_0gQNAOSe00
'I have never been happier working!' Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas also stars in her feature directorial debut, which just wrapped principal photography, and she revealed she caught Covid at some point during the shoot (pictured Wednesday)

Pinto recently returned to the States from England where she filmed a mystery role in My Mother's Wedding alongside Scarlett Johansson, Sienna Miller, and Emily Beecham.

Oscar nominee Kristin Scott Thomas also stars in her feature directorial debut, which just wrapped principal photography, and she revealed she caught COVID-19 at some point during the shoot.

The Freebird Films Entertainment founder shared a sweet moment at the premiere with her co-star Zawe Ashton where they held hands.

Tom Hiddleston's 37-year-old fiancée - who plays scheming socialite Julia Thistlewaite - reportedly debuted her baby bump in a caped off-the-shoulder embellished gown featuring an empire waist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lNq1a_0gQNAOSe00
Offering her a congratulations? The Freebird Films Entertainment founder shared a sweet moment at the premiere with her co-star Zawe Ashton where they held hands
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LJuXP_0gQNAOSe00
Baby on board? Tom Hiddleston's 37-year-old fiancée - who plays scheming socialite Julia Thistlewaite - reportedly debuted her baby bump in a caped off-the-shoulder embellished gown featuring an empire waist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OzxTo_0gQNAOSe00
Man of the hour! Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù - who plays the titular role in the 19th century movie - looked dapper in a shiny navy-blue Prada suit over a black Prada turtleneck and matching boots
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42PBJa_0gQNAOSe00
Swag: Dual action star Theo James - who plays Captain Henry Ossory - wore a simple white Polo shirt beneath his black double-breasted suit and matching loafers

Gangs of London star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù - who plays the titular role in the 19th century movie - looked dapper in a shiny navy-blue Prada suit over a black Prada turtleneck and matching boots.

Dual action star Theo James - who plays Captain Henry Ossory - wore a simple white Polo shirt beneath his black double-breasted suit and matching loafers.

Last Train to Christmas actress Siânad Gregory - who plays Molly - flaunted her fit figure in a black cut-out dress and grey studded Valentino Garavani slingback heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094cX4_0gQNAOSe00
LBD: Last Train to Christmas actress Siânad Gregory - who plays Molly - flaunted her fit figure in a black cut-out dress and grey studded Valentino Garavani slingback heels
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aV5zt_0gQNAOSe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnmoQ_0gQNAOSe00
Partial period garb: The Welsh actress posed with her top-hatted castmate Divian Ladwa, who plays John and did a takeover of the Mr. Malcolm's List Instagram account for the event
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ke5Ok_0gQNAOSe00
Scribe: Author Suzanne Allain - whose 2009 novel was adapted for the film - glammed up in a black velvet dress featuring a polka dot bodice and sleeves
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PvdEg_0gQNAOSe00
Squad: Also glamming up from behind the camera were Mr. Malcolm's List producers (from L-R) Laura Rister, Katie Holly, and Laura Lewis

The Welsh actress posed with her top-hatted castmate Divian Ladwa, who plays John and did a takeover of the Mr. Malcolm's List Instagram account for the event.

Author Suzanne Allain - whose 2009 novel was adapted for the film - glammed up in a black velvet dress featuring a polka dot bodice and sleeves.

Also glamming up from behind the camera were Mr. Malcolm's List producers Laura Rister, Katie Holly, and Laura Lewis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egPuf_0gQNAOSe00
Peek-a-boo! Thor: Love and Thunder actress Pom Klementieff flashed a hint of her criss-crossing bra beneath a dark denim ensemble and gold platform heels selected by stylist Sandra Amador
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08rdXw_0gQNAOSe00
Lovely ladies! Ms. Marvel actress Alysia Reiner (L) opted for a silver button-up cocktail dress while Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder (R) wore a coral floral pencil dress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ju1Jd_0gQNAOSe00

Thor: Love and Thunder actress Pom Klementieff flashed a hint of her criss-crossing bra beneath a dark denim ensemble and gold platform heels selected by stylist Sandra Amador.

Ms. Marvel actress Alysia Reiner opted for a silver button-up cocktail dress while Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder wore a coral floral pencil dress.

Rocking not-so-basic black attire at the premiere were The Expanse star Dominique Tipper, Paradise Square thespian Sidney DuPont, and Women 360 Model Giza LaGarce.

For the premiere's 'VIP reception,' Freida slipped out of her canary yellow dress and into a striking beaded number that gave a glimpse at her toned midsection.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=262fuc_0gQNAOSe00
Outfit change! For the premiere's 'VIP reception,' Freida slipped out of her canary yellow dress and into a striking beaded number that gave a glimpse at her toned midsection.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A48Db_0gQNAOSe00
Dazzling: It consisted of a sparkly bustier top with a scalloped design and a pair of high-waisted pants with beaded embroidery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21t2wU_0gQNAOSe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCExN_0gQNAOSe00
Finishing touches: She accessorized the glitzy look with a pair of matching drop earrings, a clutch and a silky floor-length vest

It consisted of a sparkly bustier top with a scalloped design and a pair of high-waisted pants with beaded embroidery.

She accessorized the glitzy look with a pair of matching drop earrings, a clutch and a silky floor-length vest.

Also present for the reception was co-star Zawe Ashton, who is currently expecting her first child with fiance Tom Hiddleston.

The actress hid her burgeoning bump beneath a frilly off-the-shoulder mini dress with a flirty pink floral pattern. Showing off her toned legs, Zawe rocked a pair of off-white heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iRBcg_0gQNAOSe00
Say cheese! Freida seen posing for a snap with Sope Dirisu 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qy5aO_0gQNAOSe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VBde9_0gQNAOSe00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'I love you, man': Stranger Things' writers confirm that Joseph Quinn improvised his character Eddie Munson's heart wrenching final line

As the long-awaited final episodes of Stranger Things have finally been released on Netflix, the emotional Season four finale certainly didn't disappoint. And the writers of the show have now revealed that some parts of the finale were unscripted, including Joseph Quinn's final line. The actor, who played Eddie Munson...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Due Diligence Debuts Collection

Click here to read the full article. Leon Anderson, a fixture in the U.K. entertainment scene, has relaunched his London-based label Due Diligence. Founded in 2017 as a fast-fashion brand, Anderson switched gears to create a contemporary offering since he believed the initial strategy didn’t align with his persona. He revived the label in February 2022 under Raw Group, the co-owner of the label.More from WWDGiambattista Valli Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Iris van Herpen Couture Fall 2022 The second drop for spring 2022 hit the brand’s website at the end of June and is a vacation-ready selection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Daily Mail

Anneka Rice, 63, says she is 'horrified' when looking at photos of herself, but reveals she 'really doesn't feel any different' than she did in her 30s, ahead of Challenge Anneka's return to TV

Anneka Rice has revealed that looking at photos of herself recently left her feeling 'horrified', but added that she doesn't feel any different now than she did 30 years ago. The TV presenter, 63, made the comments as her most prolific 90s programme, Challenge Anneka, is set to return to the UK's screens.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Singer and Swimmer Cody Simpson Launching Sustainable Line

Click here to read the full article. Cody Simpson is one busy guy. Not only is he training to make the Australian swim team in the butterfly for the 2024 Games, but he just released his fourth studio album, writes poetry, dances and continues to work as an actor. Now Simpson can add fashion designer to his résumé. In August, he will launch an eco-fashion brand called Prince Neptune: The Label, which he created alongside Slyletica, an Australian fashion agency.More from WWDGiambattista Valli Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Schiaparelli Couture Fall 2022Backstage at Iris van Herpen Couture Fall 2022 Prince Neptune will offer...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Daily Mail

Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo bring down the house while performing at PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration

Grammy-nominated country singer Mickey Guyton and Cynthia Erivo impressed audiences with their incredible performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, America's Independence Day Celebration at the United States Capitol. While taking the stage on the Fourth of July, all eyes were on the Better Than You Left Me hitmaker, 39, as...
CELEBRITIES
TheConversationAU

With The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, the Sydney Theatre Company gives us a Brontë adaptation for our moment

Review: The Tenant of Wildfell Hall, directed by Jessica Arthur for the Sydney Theatre Company “You know when it’s the autumn of 1827, and you’re sitting in a church, having the wrong sort of existential crisis?” Gilbert Markham (Remy Hii) asks the audience at the beginning of Emme Hoy’s compelling theatrical adaptation of Anne Brontë’s The Tenant of Wildfell Hall (1848). He is reminding us we are in a period drama – something easy to forget with this very modern-feeling tale of addiction, domestic abuse, child custody battles and female artistic self-reclamation. Brontë’s novel marked the death throes of the Regency...
SYDNEY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alysia Reiner
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Scarlett Johansson
Person
Zawe Ashton
Person
Huma Abedin
Person
Selena
Person
Emily Beecham
Person
Freida Pinto
Person
Sope Dirisu
Person
Sienna Miller
Person
Hillary Clinton
The Independent

Harper Beckham thinks mum Victoria’s miniskirts from Spice Girls days were ‘unacceptable’

It seems Harper Beckham is the Spice Girls’ harshest critic when it comes to their style.The 10-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham reprimanded her mother for wearing “unacceptable” skirts that were “too short” when she was still a member of the Spice Girls.Victoria, 48, recalled how “disgusted” Harper was at the short length of the skirts the Spice Girls used to perform in.Speaking to Vogue Australia for its July edition, Victoria said that her daughter is “not one of these kids who are going out with a full face of make-up and a crop top”.“She actually said to...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Aaron Thiara set to rock Albert Square when he joins EastEnders as jailbird Ravi Gulati this summer after befriending Phil Mitchell in prison

EastEnders' newest addition, Ravi Gulati, is set to shake things up in Albert Square when he is released from prison later this summer. Ravi, played by British stage and screen actor Aaron Thiara, made his debut appearance in the BBC One soap on Monday evening after fellow inmate Phil Mitchell - played by Steve McFadden - turned to him for help after making an enemy in jail.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Embellished Dress#Cocktail Dress#South Asian#Regency#Julia Lsb#The Boston Herald
Daily Mail

RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais rocks an orange leather skirt while Nia Long puts on a leggy display in shorts at Target's Essence Festival Of Culture in Louisiana

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Garcelle Beauvais looked absolutely beautiful in a partially open white button-down, which she paired with a long orange leather skirt, at Target's Essence Festival Of Culture in New Orleans. While attending the star-studded bash, the reality star, 55, oozed glamour as she mingled with her...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Mail

Cody Simpson CONFIRMS he's dating fellow swimmer Emma McKeon as they hold hands in Barcelona: 'A brief rendezvous in Spain with my love'

Cody Simpson has gone 'Instagram official' with Emma McKeon. The pair began dating several months ago after Simpson, 25, a successful singer-songwriter, ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming. He posted a gallery of photos on Instagram on Monday of himself and fellow swimmer McKeon, 28, holding hands...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

462K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy