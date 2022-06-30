Post 49 suffers loss to Beulaville despite early lead

On Sunday, July 3rd, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am, Kinston Police Officers responded to a report of a person that had been shot at a residence on the 300 block of Sunshine St. Kinston, N.C. Officers arrived on scene to find Kianna Newborn, 25, of Kinston deceased as a result of multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, officers were dispatched to UNC Lenoir in reference to 2 individuals that had arrived at the Emergency Room with gunshot wounds. The investigation is in its early stages, however at this time it has been determined that all three individuals were shot during the same incident. At this time, this appears to have been an isolated incident and Kinston Police Detectives are working diligently to identify the perpetrator(s).

KINSTON, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO