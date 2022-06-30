ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

Post 49 suffers loss to Beulaville despite early lead

By Kyle Pillar
richmondobserver
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMLET — An early lead for the Hamlet American Legion baseball team led to a tug-of-war with Beulaville Post 511 on Wednesday. A night after collecting a nine-run win, Post 49 couldn’t hold on to a second-inning lead and lost 12-9. Hamlet jumped out to a 5-3...

richmondobserver.com

