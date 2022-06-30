ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pritzker, Bailey offer voters very different visions for Illinois' future

Mixed reviews on Illinois’ Family Relief Plan

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
Illinois Family Relief Plan to begin July 1

CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area Fourth of July parade

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
Starting Friday, gun owners won't need a permit to carry a handgun in public

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
