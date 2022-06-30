Pritzker, Bailey offer voters very different visions for Illinois' future

CHICAGO - As a billionaire hedge fund titan, Ken Griffin has certainly taken some losses while amassing Illinois’ largest fortune, but he’s probably not used to the massive hit he took on election night. Griffin poured $50 million into Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin’s campaign, only to see his...
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Illinois’ Family Relief Plan, enacted during an election year, took effect on Friday, receiving mixed reviews from some Central Illinois residents. The plan approved by the Democratic-dominated legislature and Gov. JB Pritzker, is touted as much-needed assistance for families paying for everyday essentials...
EFFINGHAM, Ill. - Darren Bailey grew up on a farm in the tiny community of Louisville, about 30 miles south of Effingham. He said he never had any ambition to get in politics, but now he’s the Republican candidate for governor of Illinois. "Tonight our movement sent a clear...
CHICAGO — People in Illinois can expect a bit of a break when it comes to sticker shock, both in stores and at the pump. Starting July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will go into effect, providing relief on the grocery tax, gas tax, and property taxes. Gov....
Most of them will not effect your day-to-day life. There are a few that will have immediate impact on a majority of Indiana residents. First, Indiana residents no longer have to own a permit to carry a handgun. those wishing to receive a permit or license can still do so.
New and differing minimum wages in Chicago and parts of suburban Cook County, which take effect Friday, have one labor group encouraging workers to learn about the changes. “Check your check,” said Laura Garza, an organizer with Arise Chicago.
Highland Park Police Chief Lou Jogmen says police have identified a person of interest in an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago and cautioned he should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities described 22-year-old Robert E. Crimo III's car as a silver Honda Fit with an Illinois license plate DM 80653.
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding 24 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. The suspect remained on the loose hours later as authorities scoured the area.
CHICAGO - A gunman on a rooftop opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago on Monday, killing at least six people, wounding at least 30 and sending hundreds of marchers, parents with strollers and children on bicycles fleeing in terror, police said. Highland Park Police Chief Lou...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting Friday, people in Indiana will no longer need a permit to carry a handgun in public.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reports from Gary City Hall as the new law is stirring up controversy.The bill's supporters and its author said it will cut out red tape for law-abiding gun owners. But critics, like the mayor of Gary, said it's counterproductive to their public safety efforts.Here's what the law will do: Legal gun owners no longer need a permit to carry a gun in public. There are several exceptions, such as felons; they still cannot own guns.Several police departments criticized...
CHICAGO - Authorities in suburban Chicago are seeking to identify the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A picture being shared across social media Monday shows the boy, who is...
