Jefferson Avenue closed between Wheeler, Sugnet from July 5 through end of August

Real estate transactions in Midland County from June 22 to June 28, 2022.
208 W. Indian, $123,000
506 W. Main, $470,000
Larin Township, $80,000
Midland, $15,000
2708 Glendale, $152,000
209 Main, Sanford, $23,000
377 W. Center, Sanford, $86,000
2562 Hummingbird, Larkin Township, $542,500
125 S. Eleven Mile, Lee Township, $70,000
Edenville Township, $7,000
123 Cedar, Sanford, $27,800
4615 Ottawa, $90,000
3433 E. Hubbard, Larkin Township, $200,500
703 Shorefront, $230,000
3216 Garland, $125,000
301 St. Nicholas, $251,789
3143 S. Homer, Mount Haley Township,...
Comments / 0