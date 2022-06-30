Jefferson Avenue closed between Wheeler, Sugnet from July 5 through end of August

A 61-year-old woman was injured when she fell from the walkway at Caseville break wall early Monday, according to a press release from the Caseville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the break wall around 1:30 a.m. Monday after cries of help were heard by several people after the woman fell, with some bystanders believing the woman had fallen into the water, according to the press release. Huron County Central Dispatch received numerous calls about the incident.

CASEVILLE, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO