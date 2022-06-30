ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Jefferson Avenue closed between Wheeler, Sugnet from July 5 through end of August

 5 days ago
Beginning Tuesday, July 5, Jefferson Avenue will be closed to through traffic from E. Sugnet Road to E. Wheeler Street through the end of August for a street reconstruction...

