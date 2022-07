Wide receiver Bryan Edwards was traded from the Raiders to the Falcons this offseason in a move that set him up for a move up the depth chart. Davante Adams and Hunter Renfrow are the top two receivers in Vegas, but Edwards joined a more fluid group in Atlanta. Olamide Zaccheaus is the top returning wideout and first-round pick Drake London will likely take a little time getting comfortable in the NFL, so Edwards should be in line for plenty of work in an offensive scheme that he thinks is perfect for his skills.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO