On a Positive Note: Holtsville nonprofit helps LI children get access to music education

A Holtsville woman is hoping to make sure that everyone has access to music lessons.

Rebecca Cypher is the owner of Musical Journeys, a private musical school, and a nonprofit organization that sponsors the private music educations for Long Island children.

The non-profit is called "Do You Hear the Children Sing?"

Cypher says there are volunteers who offer their time to teach the private music lessons.

"There's something special about music," Cypher says. "And it's not just for the people who are privileged enough to play, it should be for everyone."

Cypher says life is better when you can use the talents you have to better other people.

More information on the nonprofit can be found here.