No. 1 - Across Miami-Dade and Broward on Monday, various cities will be holding events to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday on what will be America's 246th birthday. Lauderdale-By-The-Sea will hold a town parade with family-friendly events from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at El Prado Park, located at 4500 El Mar Drive. Miami Beach will hold its Fire on the Fourth Festival starting at noon at 73rd Street and Collins Avenue. Miami-Dade County Parks will hold a fireworks celebration starting at 4 p.m. at Tropical Park. Other cities, including Davie and Miami Gardens, will also hold events. Click here for a complete list.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO