ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmview, TX

Two migrants killed after law enforcement pursuit ended in fatal rollover

By SBG San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePALMVIEW, Texas - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal rollover crash that left two dead and two hospitalized. Around 8 a.m. this Wednesday morning, DPS responded to...

foxsanantonio.com

Comments / 3

Related
kurv.com

2 Killed In Separate Holiday Traffic Wrecks

Two one-vehicle crashes took the lives of two Valley drivers this past holiday weekend. A 17-year-old Edinburg girl was killed early Saturday morning when she lost control of a 1999 Ford Expedition east of Edinburg. The Texas DPS says the SUV was speeding north on Tower Road when it left the road north of Wisconsin Road and slammed into a utility pole. Jasmine Lorrane Heredia was found dead at the scene.
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

One-vehicle crash leaves Edinburg teen dead

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a one-vehicle crash that left one Edinburg teen dead Saturday. The crash occurred at 3:36 a.m. Saturday on Tower Road north of Wisconsin Road. According to DPS, a preliminary investigation revealed Jasmine Lorrane Heredia, 17, an Edinburg resident, died at the scene. Heredia […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

DPS investigates single-vehicle fatal crash

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one dead Friday. According to Texas DPS, a man was traveling on Moore Road west of Whalen Road in Alamo when he drove off the roadway at around 7:45 p.m. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Trailblazer, went airborne […]
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT to host Faces of Drunk Driving campaign

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation will host a video exhibit for the public to share its testimonials on the consequences of drunk driving. The event will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Monday during the “Concert in the Sky” at McAllen Municipal Park. TxDOT’s traveling video exhibit invites observers to […]
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Palmview, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DPS Troopers Working the Border Seized 25 Bundles of Neatly Wrapped Mexican Cartel Cocaine

AUSTIN – A commercial motor vehicle inspection at the DPS Border Inspection Safety Facility in Pharr resulted in the seizure of more than 25 bundles of cocaine from a tractor trailer that originated in Mexico. The driver was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute. The total weight of the cocaine was nearly 60 lbs. with a street value of over $900,000.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

Identities of men killed in fatal rollover released

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety released the identities of the men killed in Wednesday’s fatal rollover crash. Two men died from their injuries in the crash and two others were hospitalized in critical condition. Gabriel Salas Sifuentes, a 29-year-old from Mexico, died at the scene of the crash. Jose Ismael […]
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Trial Set For McAllen Man Charged In Ex-Wife’s Murder

A November 11th trial date has been set for a McAllen man charged in the abduction and murder of his ex-wife. The trial for Richard Ford was scheduled after Ford rejected a plea agreement. The 41-year-old Ford is facing a maximum punishment of life in prison with no parole for...
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Mexico
ValleyCentral

DOJ: Suspected driver in deadly smuggling attempt that left 53 dead was from Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The suspected driver in the smuggling tragedy that resulted in the death of 53 migrants is from Brownsville. Homero Zamorano Jr., 45, was arrested for “involvement in alien smuggling resulting in death,” according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). Zamorano was originally from Brownsville before moving […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Edinburg couple previously charged with hostage taking facing new charges

An Edinburg couple who were arrested last year and accused of holding three migrants hostage and forcing them to work without pay were indicted on new charges. A federal grand jury on Tuesday returned a seven-count superseding indictment against Eduardo Javier Gomez, 31, and Margarita Alvarez, 40, on a charge of financially benefitting from the forced labor, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
EDINBURG, TX
progresstimes.net

Documents reveal Mission suspended 8 police officers after high-speed chase

The Mission Police Department suspended eight officers in March after investigating a high-speed chase that injured an innocent bystander. Officers failed to follow department policy in September, when they chased a Dodge Durango from Mission to San Juan at speeds of up to 125 mph, according to documents released under the Texas Public Information Act.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Men arrested after brandishing weapons, threatening to shoot man

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested two men accused of threatening to shoot a man as they brandished weapons. Edwin Munoz, 23, and Dario Mateo Rodriguez, 22, were arrested by Brownsville police on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, a press release by Brownsville PD stated. […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ValleyCentral

One vehicle crash in Willacy County

WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Willacy County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a one-vehicle crash. In a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the location of the accident is at FM 490 and 1425 towards Lasara. Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Texas DPS, EMS, and Raymondville Fire Department and have closed the roadway. Authorities ask that […]
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
KRGV

Suspect in 2020 McAllen murder rejects plea deal

The case of the man accused of kidnapping and killing his ex-wife will go to trial in the fall. Richard Ford rejected a plea deal Friday that said he would receive a life sentence if he pled guilty to the charge of capital murder. Ford is accused of kidnapping Melissa...
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Additional DPS checkpoints in Texas raises concerns among truck drivers

Valley truck drivers are weighing in on Gov. Abbott's new order to add new vehicle inspection checkpoints in Texas. The decision comes after over 50 migrants died in connection with an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio. After hearing about the governor's plans, the owner of a Brownsville trucking company was...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

DPS: 2 dead, 2 hospitalized after rollover crash

This story has been updated after a second occupant of the vehicle died from his injuries at the hospital. WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a fatal rollover crash that left two dead and two hospitalized. DPS responded to a rollover crash at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday on […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man fires gun indoors while fighting with girlfriend, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of shooting a gun inside an establishment and at the ground as security approached him. Misael Rivera, 23, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of deadly conduct discharge firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon. At about 1:55 a.m. Thursday, police arrived to the 3200 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
CBS DFW

Accused rapist arrested at Texas-Mexico border after 18 years on the run

HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a Mexican citizen at the southern border wanted for rape in Kansas.Law enforcement officials said Roberto Gallardo, 37, was taken into custody at the Hidalgo International Bridge on June 28."CBP Field Operations is always ready to assist our law enforcement partners in locating those persons with outstanding warrants," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Port of Hidalgo/Pharr/ Anzalduas. "This man will face his day in court thanks to our vigilant officers who screen all travelers entering the United States."Gallardo arrived from Mexico at the bridge and a CBP officer immediately secured him after discovering he was a possible match to an arrest warrant from Ford County Sheriff's Office. He had an outstanding warrant stemming from allegations from an incident in 2004. Gallardo was considered a fugitive ever since, officers said. Rape is a first-degree felony in the State of Kansas.A Hidalgo police officer arrived to take custody of Gallardo and transported him to the county jail to await extradition to Kansas.
HIDALGO, TX
ValleyCentral

Brownsville man accused of concussing victim outside bar

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested earlier this month for assaulting a man at Shot Republic, police say. On June 21, Jose Antonio Sauceda, was accused of an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon outside of Shot Republic, a bar on Pablo Kisel in Brownsville. According to Brownsville PD Investigator Martin Sandoval, […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy