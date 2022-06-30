ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Laurel County man with mental disabilities found safe after being reported missing

By Evan Hatter
wymt.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in Laurel County said they found...

www.wymt.com

wymt.com

EKY man arrested, charged with assault on a deputy

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a man was arrested and charged with assault on a deputy. On Saturday, July 2, Deputy Noah Wesley noticed a car with one headlight out traveling north on US-27. Deputy Wesley followed the car and saw...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

Corbin, Kentucky Woman arrested at Scene of an Alleged Assault

LONDON, KY (July 4, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Marcus Stigall along with Deputy Dylan Messer arrested Brandy Keeling age 22 of Corbin on Sunday night July 3, 2022 at approximately 11:42 PM. The arrest occurred off McCracken Lane, approximately 7 miles...
CORBIN, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Announces Deputy Brian France Graduation From Police Academy

Laurel County Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Brian France from the Department of Criminal Justice Training- Police Academy class. The graduation was held Thursday at First Baptist Church in Richmond. Richmond is the home of the DOCJT Academy. The sheriff’s office command staff and several other deputies were in attendance. Deputy France has prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff’s office as a court security officer serving since 2020 and resides in Laurel County. He is married to Charlissa France with 2 children. Brian’s brother is also a Laurel County Deputy.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Golden Alert Issued In Laurel County

Officials in Laurel County are currently searching for a man who is said to have disabilities. A Golden Alert was issued for 30-year-old Ryan L. King, whom authorities say was seen at around 9:00 PM on Wednesday evening. King is a white man who stands 5’5” tall, weighs around 200...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

KSP Post 15 to conduct traffic safety checkpoints

Kentucky State Police Post 15 will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints in the Post 15 area, which includes Green, Taylor, Marion, Washington, Russell, Casey, Adair, Metcalfe, Monroe, Clinton, and Cumberland counties. These checkpoints will be conducted as part of Post 15’s highway safety efforts. Troopers will be checking...
KENTUCKY STATE
#The Sheriff S Office
lakercountry.com

Ohio man drowns in Lake Cumberland over the weekend

An Ohio man drowned in Lake Cumberland over the weekend, according to Jamestown Fire and Rescue. Fire Chief Jeff Landers told WJRS News a 58-year-old Ohio man, whose identity was later confirmed as Gary “Todd” Blankenship by the Russell County Coroner’s Office, was discovered in about 14 feet of water in the Low Gap area of the lake.
JAMESTOWN, KY
somerset106.com

Clay County Community Looking For Answers After Flags Are Stolen From Veteran’s Memorial

Police in Clay County are investigating the thefts of American flags from a memorial. Sgt. Glenn Stanfill was killed in a crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in 2004. He and others were on their way to training in Barbourville, when the Humvee he was in collided with a tractor trailer. A roadside memorial was put together to honor the veteran. Ronnie Gay and others in the area keep up the memorial. Volunteers raised a flag pole, keep the grass mowed and do minor landscaping work. Gay said he did not personally know Sgt. Stanfill, but he feels it is important to honor veterans. Recently, however, they have had to replace the American flag — twice. Caretakers say the motive is unknown. The last time they placed the flag they made it more secure. Volunteers are also exploring options to catch whoever is stealing from the memorial. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

One person critically injured following workplace incident in Bell County

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - One person is in critical condition after being injured at an industrial worksite in Bell County. Middlesboro Fire Department/EMS posted about the incident on its Facebook page. Officials say at around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, they were dispatched to the Middlesboro Country Club where an employee fell...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

KSP Announces Traffic Safety Checkpoints

The Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London, which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, has announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints at various locations. The checkpoints are an effort to enforce traffic laws, especially seatbelt adherence, sobriety, insurance and registration violations. A complete list of traffic safety checkpoints location can be found at http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post-locations/post-11/post-11-checkpoints/
LONDON, KY
clayconews.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 11 ISSUES TRAFFIC SAFETY CHECKPOINT ANNOUNCEMENT

LONDON, KY (July 01, 2022) - The Kentucky State Police, London Post which provides coverage for Clay, Laurel, McCreary, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Wayne and Whitley counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an...
LONDON, KY
wtloam.com

Five Month Investigation Ends With “One Of The Largest Drug Seizures” In Somerset Police Department History

A joint effort between local, state and federal law enforcement partners ended in what officers call “one of the largest drug seizures” in Somerset Police Department’s history. Officers announced the bust Wednesday morning following a five-month investigation. Two men, Wesley Aaron Calhoun and Dennie A. Smith, both of Somerset, were recently indicted in the case. As part of the investigation, officers from SPD, Kentucky State Police, the FBI and the DEA were able to collect 30 pounds of crystal meth, six handguns, two AR rifles and more than $30,000 in cash. Back in February 2022, officers recovered the first 10 grams of meth while serving a warrant at Smith’s home. Additional warrants for other locations led to Calhoun’s involvement in the case. The pair were finally arrested earlier this month. Calhoun and Smith were each charged with conspiracy to distribute 550 grams of meth and possession with intent to distribute and firearms charges.
SOMERSET, KY
z93country.com

Remains Confirmed to Belong to A Missing Wayne County Man

A human skull discovered two years ago has been confirmed to be that of Jerry D. Rainwater, who was last seen on July 2nd, 2019 in Monticello. The skull was found in the Edwards Mountain area of Wayne County in early August of 2020, it was sent out of state for further testing and DNA results returned just last month confirm a match with Rainwater. The area was searched on more than one occasion with the skull being the only remains located. At the time of his disappearance, it was believed Rainwater was driving a silver minivan toward the VA Medical Hospital in Lexington or the Georgia-Florida state line to buy a vehicle. The case has been turned over to the Kentucky State Police for further investigation.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Structure Fire Reported Early Sunday Morning

Monticello Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Cumberland Ridge Road at 02:16 this morning. Susie Vol. Fire Department was requested and responded for mutual aid to the incident. South Kentucky RECC responded to remove electrical hazards on the scene. Personnel remained on the scene working until after daylight.
MONTICELLO, KY
foxlexington.com

Nicholasville police traffic stop turns into a drug bust

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – A routine Nicholasville police traffic stop turned into a drug bust. Early Wednesday, the Nicholasville Police Department pulled over a vehicle to conduct a traffic stop. According to the police, the subsequent investigation uncovered the following:. 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Eight grams of...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Two Kentucky men arrested in ‘record drug seizure’

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men are facing charges in connection with a big drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Somerset Police Department, the five-month investigation, which also involved federal agencies and Kentucky State Police, resulted in them confiscating 30 pounds of crystal meth, guns and $30,000 in cash.
SOMERSET, KY
wtloam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Two Men On Alcohol And Endangering The Welfare Of A Minor Charges During Traffic Stop

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Bobby Jones pulled over a car on KY 770 near Corbin. During the stop deputies noticed an open alcoholic beverage container in the console of the vehicle and a strong odor of alcohol from the driver, 19-year-old Houston Stidham of London and a passenger, 23-year-old Tanner Cannon of Corbin. Also in the vehicle was an underage girl. Both men were determined to be under the influence and arrested. Stidham was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, open alcoholic beverage container and unlawful transaction with a minor. Cannon was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and unlawful transaction with a minor. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The underage girl was released to other responsible adults.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY

