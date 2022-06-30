Laurel County man with mental disabilities found safe after being reported missing

Police in Clay County are investigating the thefts of American flags from a memorial. Sgt. Glenn Stanfill was killed in a crash on the Hal Rogers Parkway in 2004. He and others were on their way to training in Barbourville, when the Humvee he was in collided with a tractor trailer. A roadside memorial was put together to honor the veteran. Ronnie Gay and others in the area keep up the memorial. Volunteers raised a flag pole, keep the grass mowed and do minor landscaping work. Gay said he did not personally know Sgt. Stanfill, but he feels it is important to honor veterans. Recently, however, they have had to replace the American flag — twice. Caretakers say the motive is unknown. The last time they placed the flag they made it more secure. Volunteers are also exploring options to catch whoever is stealing from the memorial. Anyone with information is asked to call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 598-3471.

