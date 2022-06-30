ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WREG

Community helps woman without insurance after lightning sets her house on fire

By Melissa Moon
WREG
WREG
 5 days ago

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. – A month after a lightning strike and fire damaged nearly every inch of her home, an Olive Branch woman is getting help from the community to restore her house.

“So many people have been so good. We’ve been so blessed,” said Shirley Bennett.

Shirley was home when her house caught on fire. She was able to make it out safely but had no idea how she was going to repair the damage. The 72-year-old lives on a fixed income and has no homeowners insurance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hio2s_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1umt22_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GHLwT_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cUGQa_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pa0nt_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eEysX_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkBBo_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y8TkN_0gQN6myz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JYJLX_0gQN6myz00

“We had to throw away practically everything because it was damaged by soot,” said her daughter Lynn Bennett. “I said I’m going to make a video to show what we are going through.”

After Lynn posted the video on Facebook, she began hearing from people who wanted to help.

Nate Hobbs, the owner of Rock Masterz, said his wife showed him the damage he felt moved to do something.

Baseball team ‘signs’ 100-year-old who declined tryout to fight in WWII

“One thing I’ve always learned is if you give, it’s going to come back,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs and his wife Crystal brought in a small crew. Within a few days, they had rebuilt a kitchen wall and painted all the rooms and ceilings.

“It was mostly smoke damage. Everything in here was smoke damaged. All the ceilings were pitch black,” Hobbs said. “It was through the whole house.”

Neighborhood hero saves woman from alleged abduction

Hobbs said he would typically charge $7,000-$8,000 for this kind of job. Shirley was overwhelmed by the generosity.

“I could never thank them enough,” said Shirley Bennett.

Others in the community have also donated money. Still, Shirley’s daughter said they need to replace her flooring, light fixtures, and heating and air conditioning unit before her mom can move home.

“I feel homeless. I want to get in the house as soon as I can,” said Shirley.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page. To help, click right here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WREG

Two homes caught on fire by bottle rocket, fireworks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One homeowner, who was too upset to go on camera, is distraught after a bottle rocket hit her home and ignited flames on Sunday. The incident happened on Skyline Circle in Frayser. The homeowner and a neighbor, who lives in the home where people were shooting the bottle rockets, said they both […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman assaulted with burning Pop Tart box, power tool cord

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 30-year-old man is accused of assaulting a woman with a burning Pop Tart box before wrapping a power tool cord around her neck. Joshua Cox is charged with aggravated assault. Police say the assault happened on Aug. 26 of last year on Pleasant Cove in the Grahamwood area of Memphis. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MFD battles fire at Cordova apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department battled large flames at an apartment complex in Cordova Friday afternoon. Firefighters were on the scene at the Trinity Lake Apartments in the 7900 block of Club Drive at 4:53 p.m. Video from the scene shows the complex was heavily damaged by the flames. MFD said the fire […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 28- July 4

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: CHOPZ – 905985 Stage […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#Air Conditioning#Lightning Strike#Weather
WREG

How to stay safe as Mid-South temperatures rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Mid-South kicked off a week of hot temps with a bang this 4th of July. With high temperatures comes a heat advisory and weather experts say it’s only supposed to get hotter as the week goes on. We caught up with people Lafair Hale enjoying their holiday outside walking Big River Crossing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family mourns mother of 8 fatally shot in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends came together Sunday to remember a Memphis mother of eight who was shot and killed. A weekend that’s supposed to be filled with joy has turned into sorrow for those who knew and loved Marquicha Thomas. Loved ones met just off the banks of the Mississippi River to remember […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One found dead at Frayser apartment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a person was found dead at a Frayser apartment complex Sunday morning. Police responded to the Carriage House Apartments on Frayser Boulevard at around 11:12 a.m. Sunday morning. Memphis Police say one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Police say it is unknown if foul play […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man accuses brother of taking his drugs, stabs him

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is accused of stabbing his brother after he accused him of taking his drugs. Police say officers found the victim suffering from a stab wound at a home in the 3500 block of Voltaire Avenue on June 4 around midnight. The victim said his brother...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot, killed in Raleigh driveway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend. Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive. They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

6 hurt in crash with SCSO vehicle during traffic stop on Highway 51

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Six people were injured, including two sheriff’s deputies, after a patrol vehicle was rear-ended during a traffic stop early Saturday in north Shelby County. Highway 51 north was temporarily closed at the Loosahatchie River, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said deputies were conducting a welfare check during […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

8 hurt in Whitehaven 4-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Eight people were injured in a four-vehicle crash in Whitehaven Saturday night. Police say the crash happened in the area of East Raines Road and Neely Road around 11:30 p.m. The victims were transported to area hospitals. One person is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects on run after Parkway Village deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police have identified a teen who was shot and killed in Parkway Village. The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Danville Circle on June 24 around 10:30 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified the victim Sunday as 19-year-old Allieon Warr. Police say one of the suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two injured in southeast Memphis crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two people are injured after a crash in southeast Memphis Sunday evening. According to the Memphis Fire Department, the crash happened at Hickory Hill and Mt. Moriah at the Crossings at Fox Meadows Apartments. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 p.m. One victim was transported to Regional One. The second victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Glenview shooting leaves one injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after a shooting in Glenview. Police say it happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the 1500 block of McLemore Avenue. The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made at...
GLENVIEW, IL
WREG

13-year-old driver among 6 charged with car theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six people are facing charges after police say 13-year-old was driving a stolen car in Whitehaven Sunday morning. Police say officers received a call about suspicious a white Kia sedan circling the Walmart parking lot on Elvis Presley around 10 a.m. Officers investigated the unoccupied vehicle...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Violent 4th of July weekend in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was a busy weekend for Memphis Police as they responded to at least 5 fatal shootings and a deadly hit-and-run. It doesn’t end there, as a man was discovered dead on arrival in another case – with foul play not ruled out. One Memphis man told WREG it will take a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Central Gardens kicks off first 4th of July parade in 2 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– One Memphis neighborhood celebrated the 4th of July early with an event that’s been going on for decades. There was a big crowd on hand for the Central Gardens annual 4th of July parade. There was a costume contest before the parade and prizes for Best Decorated Car and Best Dressed Pet. There […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy