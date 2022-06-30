ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City Thunder holding Thunder Girls, O’City Crew auditions

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 5 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – The Oklahoma City Thunder will hold auditions for both the Thunder Girls and their O’City Crew.

Auditions will be held Saturday, July 9 at Devon Tower, with Thunder Girl auditions from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and O’City Crew auditions from 1-5 p.m.

The Thunder Girls and the O’City Crew not only energize fans during the games, they also serve as ambassadors during community events.

“We look forward to providing our fans with another season of the full-game experience,” said John Leach, director of Events and Entertainment. “Thunder home games are known across the NBA for their great energy and lively environment. Our entertainment groups are an integral part of that experience for our fans.”

Individuals interested in auditioning must be at least 18 years old and are required to pre-register.

Go to www.okcthunder.com/auditions for registration information.

