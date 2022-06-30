Rockies All-Star German Marquez leaves game against Dodgers with possible hand injury

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez left Wednesday night's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers with a possible hand injury.

Marquez exited the game after pitching just 3.1 innings. While it's unclear whether Marquez is injured, he appeared to gesture towards his hand or finger while being examined by the team trainer.

Marquez was not pitching well on Wednesday night, sitting at 75 pitches before leaving the game. He allowed five earned runs off five hits, walking three in his 15th start of the year.

An all-star last season for the Rockies, Marquez struggled early in the season, going 0-3 through his six starts.

Marquez has rebounded a bit, earning wins in three of his last four starts.

In his previous start, he pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just three hits in a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.

Heading into Wednesday's start, Marquez had posted a 4-5 record with a 5.58 ERA.