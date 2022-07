MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A yearly tradition in McDowell County helping students in need will be in full swing soon!. McDowell County Schools announced its 24th annual 'Operation Backpack' will be taking place July 18-28, Monday-Thursday, from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. During this time, families can drop by the gym located at 176 Lukin Street in Marion to pick out backpacks for their children, which include several various school supplies.

