Video: Al Roker Ribs WDIV's Evrod Cassimy in Detroit
By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
5 days ago
Before appearing Wednesday on NBC's "Today" show from Detroit, Al Roker had some fun joshing WDIV anchor Evrod Cassimy. Roker was live just after 6:30 a.m. from the Detroit RiverWalk with WDIV's Rhonda Walker. Back in the downtown studio,...
Alex Rodriguez isn't the only impressive athlete in his new relationship. The former MLB star turned NBA co-owner is dating fitness model Kathryne Padgett. The happy couple has been spotted at several sporting events in recent months. Padgett, who is based out of Dallas, Texas, is a National Physique Committee...
When he's not fulfilling his duties as quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 44-year-old Tom Brady has been diving into the world of fashion with the upcoming launch of his BRADY Brand, which his wife Gisele Bündchen gave fans a cheeky sneak peek of on her Instagram Story earlier today.
Kalisha Madden is the mother of six children who lived and worked in Detroit, Michigan. Described as "bright and funny", Kalisha was the "life of the part", her mother, Pamela Johnson, said, reports CBS Detroit. The 26-year-old single mother worked as a dancer at the Sting Gentlemen's Club at 6609 Michigan Avenue in Detroit. Although her mother disagreed with Kalisha being a dancer, she supported Kalisha because she loves her, reports CBS Detroit.
Hoda Kotb found herself crying tears of joy over the weekend. The TODAY anchor got to watch her daughters perform in their very first dance recital, and she was bursting with pride the entire time. On Monday morning, the mother of two caught up with her TODAY with Hoda &...
MINNEAPOLIS -- One of the longest-running radio hosts in the Twin Cities metro area will be leaving his post at the end of the year.KQRS, a classic rock station based in Golden Valley, announced that Tom Barnard would be retiring from the station, with his final show being scheduled for Dec. 23.He's been with the station for 36 years, since 1986."You're the best in the business, Tom," the station tweeted Thursday. "We wish you all the best in your next chapter!"While Barnard has largely shied away from interviews, WCCO's Frank Vascellaro did manage to talk with Barnard on a few occasions, when he launched a podcast and, when he signed a fresh five-year contract in 2015, spoke frankly about his family history and upbringing in Minnesota.Barnard's tenure on KQRS was not without controversy. He has been accused of insensitivity to minorities with some of his off-the-cuff comments made on the highly-rated morning show, particularly toward the newly-naturalized Somali and Hmong communities.Barnard was inducted into Minnesota Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2018.
Good Morning America's Ginger Zee had plenty to say to a troll that criticized her parenting. On Instagram, Zee recounted how she posted a photo of herself attending an event, which prompted one individual to question who was watching her children while she was away. In response, the meteorologist issued a strong message to the troll and to anyone else who has something negative to say about her personal life.
On Monday (June 27th), the family of Canadian comedian Nick Nemeroff announced on Twitter that the 32-year-old suddenly passed away. In a post on the comedian’s social media account, Nick Nemeroff’s family shared, “It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff.”
Matthew McConaughey fans have welcomed his July 4 message, which the actor shared on social media. On Twitter and Instagram today (4 July), alongside the caption, “Build a better nest,” the film star, 52, posted a video recording of himself sitting in a chair while drinking a glass of his Wild Turkey Longbranch bourbon.“Did you know our national bird – the bald eagle – its primary purpose in life is to build a better nest,” McConaughey says in the clip released on US holiday, Independence Day. “I don’t know why but I like that.”Fans have shared a host of...
Smoked meats and smells of BBQ return to Canterbury Village, during the Fourth of July weekend after being canceled due to the pandemic. Hundreds wait in lines to try their favorite spare rib or southern collard greens. This is the 5th Annual Michigan Rib Fest and lasts July 1 through...
Comments / 0