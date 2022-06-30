Man sentenced for drunk-driving crash that injured four

(BCN) — A 25-year-old Greenfield man was sentenced to eight years in prison Friday after pleading no contest to felony drunk driving in connection with a January collision that injured four people.

Gerardo Bautista Hernandez admitted that he caused great bodily injury to four victims, that he has a prior conviction for the same offense, and that his blood alcohol level was at least .15 percent, almost double the legal limit of .08, according to an announcement Monday from the office of Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni.

Hernandez was behind the wheel of a vehicle Jan. 23 that hit head-on another vehicle driven by a woman whose three children were also in the vehicle, prosecutors said. The mother had several displaced rib fractures and an ankle fracture.

Her oldest child, age 15, had significant internal injuries. Her 9-year-old twins were airlifted to Valley Medical Center, one with a fractured wrist and the other with a fractured elbow.

